FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about the Qatar WC; teams; venues; match timings; stadiums

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks-off in Qatar on November 20.
The World Cup in Qatar will be the 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament organised by FIFA and the first one to be hosted by an Arab country.
32 teams will play for the most coveted prize in international football, with the final scheduled to take place on December 18 at the Lusail stadium, the biggest one among the eight stadiums being used to host the World Cup.
France will start the tournament as the defending champion after lifting its second World Cup in the 2018 edition held in Russia.
When does the FIFA World Cup start and end in Qatar?
The FIFA World Cup kicks-off in Qatar on November 20 and will end with the final being played on December 18.
Which stadiums are being used to host the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
A total of eight stadiums are being used in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Following are the eight stadiums
- ⦿ Al Bayt Stadium
- ⦿ Lusail Stadium
- ⦿ Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
- ⦿ Al Janoub Stadium
- ⦿ Al Thumama Stadium
- ⦿ Education City Stadium
- ⦿ Khalifa International Stadium
- ⦿ Stadium 974
How many teams are playing the FIFA World Cup in Qatar?
There are 32 teams who are playing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There are eight groups in the World Cup with every group containing four teams. Following are the 32 teams divided according to their groups.
- ⦿Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
- ⦿Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
- ⦿Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
- ⦿Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
- ⦿Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
- ⦿Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
- ⦿Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
- ⦿Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
What is the prize money of the Qatar World Cup?
Apart from winning the most prestigious trophy in football, there are substantial financial incentives for the teams in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
- ⦿ The winner of the Qatar World Cup will bag a sum of 38 million euros (INR 344 crores).
- ⦿ The runner-up of the Qatar World Cup will get 27.27 million euros (INR 245 crores).
- ⦿ The third-placed team will pocket 24.45 million euros (INR 220 crores).
Who is the mascot of the Qatar World Cup?
The official mascot of the Qatar World Cup is La’eeb. The adventurous, fun and curious La’eeb was unveiled during the Qatar 2022 Final Draw, which took place in Doha on April 1, following a tradition that was initiated in England 1966.
The mascot for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is ‘La’eeb’. It is inspired by the keffiyeh, a traditional headdress worn by Arab men. ‘La’eeb’ in Arabic translates to ‘super-skilled player’, in anticipation of the hundreds of footballers about to land in the country. It is made of a piece of clothing.
How much do you know about the FIFA World Cup?
- ⦿FIFA World Cup Quiz I: How well do you know the WC before Qatar 2022?
- ⦿FIFA World Cup Quiz II: Ultimate football quiz before Qatar 2022
- ⦿FIFA World Cup Quiz III: Ultimate football quiz before Qatar 2022
- ⦿FIFA World Cup Quiz IV: How well do you know the WC before Qatar 2022?
- ⦿FIFA World Cup Quiz V: Ultimate football quiz before Qatar 2022