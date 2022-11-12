FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about the Qatar WC; teams; venues; match timings; stadiums

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks-off in Qatar on November 20.

The World Cup in Qatar will be the 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament organised by FIFA and the first one to be hosted by an Arab country.

32 teams will play for the most coveted prize in international football, with the final scheduled to take place on December 18 at the Lusail stadium, the biggest one among the eight stadiums being used to host the World Cup.

France will start the tournament as the defending champion after lifting its second World Cup in the 2018 edition held in Russia.

When does the FIFA World Cup start and end in Qatar?

The FIFA World Cup kicks-off in Qatar on November 20 and will end with the final being played on December 18.

Which stadiums are being used to host the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

A total of eight stadiums are being used in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Following are the eight stadiums

⦿ Al Bayt Stadium

How many teams are playing the FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

There are 32 teams who are playing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There are eight groups in the World Cup with every group containing four teams. Following are the 32 teams divided according to their groups.

⦿ Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

What is the prize money of the Qatar World Cup?

Apart from winning the most prestigious trophy in football, there are substantial financial incentives for the teams in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

⦿ The winner of the Qatar World Cup will bag a sum of 38 million euros (INR 344 crores).

Who is the mascot of the Qatar World Cup?

The official mascot of the Qatar World Cup is La’eeb. The adventurous, fun and curious La’eeb was unveiled during the Qatar 2022 Final Draw, which took place in Doha on April 1, following a tradition that was initiated in England 1966.

The mascot for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is ‘La’eeb’. It is inspired by the keffiyeh, a traditional headdress worn by Arab men. ‘La’eeb’ in Arabic translates to ‘super-skilled player’, in anticipation of the hundreds of footballers about to land in the country. It is made of a piece of clothing.

Where can you watch the FIFA World Cup in India Where will the FIFA World Cup in Qatar be live telecasted? The broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been bought by Viacom Network 18 in India. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Mobile and on OTT? On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema. What are the time slot for the Qatar World Cup matches in India? There will be four time-slots for the Qatar World Cup matches in India- 3:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 9:30 PM and 12:30 AM. Knockout matches will start at 8:30 PM.

