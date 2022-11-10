FIFA World Cup Quiz IV: How well do you know the WC before Qatar 2022?
Warm up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar with our special quiz.
1. Which German, a central defender, scored in the last minute of normal time to tie the final match of the 1966 World Cup against England?
2. What name did the England team at the 1966 World Cup get due to their unusual and narrow attacking formation?
3. Which stadium built for the 1908 Olympics was used as a venue for the match between France and Uruguay at the 1966 World Cup?
4. Which was the last occasion that the Jules Rimet trophy was awarded? After that the trophy was called the FIFA World Cup.
5. Who, considered the best ever player in his country’s history was awarded the Best Young Player award at the 1970 World Cup?
6. “From the moment I headed it, I was sure it had gone in,” said Pele about a goal attempt that was stopped by the opposition goalkeeper. Identify the goalkeeper?
7. Which team was the only team from the Asian Football Confederation to qualify for the 1970 World Cup? It’s not a part of the AFC anymore.
8. The Democratic Republic of Congo made its first appearance at the 1974 World Cup, but the country was known by a different name back then. What was it known as?
9. Which coach who managed his country in four World Cups – 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978 – holds the record for most matches managed and most matches won as a coach in WC history?
10. In one of the most stunning events in the history of the World Cup, which team led Italy 1-0 till 52 minutes before finally losing 3-1 in the 1974 edition?