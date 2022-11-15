FIFA World Cup Quiz IX: Ultimate football quiz before Qatar 2022
Warm up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar with our special quiz.
1. The 2010 World Cup was held for the first time in Africa with South Africa hosting it. The South African team is popularly known as Bafana Bafana. What does the Zulu word Bafana mean?
2. Spain became the _____ nation to win a football World Cup when it beat Netherlands 1-0 in the final at Johannesburg in 2010?
3. Andres Iniesta scored the clinching goal in the 2010 World Cup final in the 116th minute. Which player who had come on as a substitute provided the assist to Iniesta?
4. Which of the following teams did not lose a single match in the 2010 World Cup and yet was eliminated in the group stage itself?
5. Two stadiums in Johannesburg hosted the 2010 World Cup. If one was the First National Bank Stadium also known as Soccer City, which was the other stadium?
6. If the Golden Boot (highest goal scorer) in the 2014 World Cup was won by James Rodriguez and the Bronze Boot (third highest goal scorer) was won by Neymar, who won the Silver Boot?
7. What’s common to the three players shortlisted for the Best Young Player award at the 2014 World Cup?
8. Which of the following is not true about the 2014 World Cup?
9. In Brazil’s embarrassing 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal who was the only Brazilian goal scorer?
10. Toni Kroos and which Colombian footballer topped the assists chart in the 2014 World Cup with 4 assists each?