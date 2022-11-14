FIFA World Cup Quiz VIII: How well do you know the WC before Qatar 2022?
Warm up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar with our special quiz.
1. How many matches in the 2002 World Cup hosted by Japan and South Korea were held in Tokyo?
2. Which city’s multi-purpose stadium that held the 2002 Asian Games also hosted multiple matches at the 2002 World Cup?
3. One of the theme songs for the 2002 World Cup was called ‘Anthem.’ Who composed the song?
4. David Beckham scored a decisive free kick against Greece in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers to help England qualify. The match ended 2-2. Which Manchester United compatriot of Beckham’s scored the other goal for England in the match?
5. Luiz Felipe Scolari successfully managed Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title. He was again brought back to manage Brazil in which future World Cup edition?
6. The 2006 edition of the World Cup marked possibly the only appearance of which team in a World Cup?
7. Two Brazilian players were in their national squads for all the World Cups from 1994 to 2006. Which of the following is not one among them?
8. Who won the Ballon D’Or in 2006 on the back of his exploits at the 2006 World Cup? Yes, there was a time when people not named Ronaldo or Messi used to win the Ballon D’Or!
9. Which team qualified for the 2006 World Cup, its first time since 1974? It reached the second round before being contentiously eliminated amid refereeing controversies.
10. One of the venues at the 2006 World Cup was named after which former German World Cup winning captain?