FIFA World Cup Quiz X: Ultimate football quiz before Qatar 2022
Warm up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar with our special quiz.
1. Which team became the first to be eliminated by the fair play rule in the group stage at the 2018 World Cup?
2. Which Croatian became the first player to score an own goal in a World Cup final when he did so in 2018 against France? He also scored later in the match (thankfully for Croatia!).
3. Harry Kane scored 6 goals and won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup. How many of these goals came from open play – that is they were not scored of a penalty, free kick, or corner?
4. Two hat-tricks were scored at the 2018 World Cup. If one was by Harry Kane, who scored the other hat-trick against Spain?
5. Luzhniki Stadium which hosted the 2018 World Cup final has also hosted a Champions League final in 21st century which saw an English team triumph. Which year did it host the Champions League final?
6. Which country closely contested Qatar in the bid to host the 2022 WC? While Qatar got 14 votes, this country secured 8.
7. The World Cup final is slated to happen in Doha on 18th December 2022. Why is the date historic for the Qataris?
8. Canada will be in action in the 2022 World Cup. When was the last time it played in the tournament?
9. Italy could not qualify for the World Cup despite being the reigning European champions. Which was the last European team before Italy to suffer this fate?
10. Initially Qatar was not supposed to play the first match of the 2022 World Cup, but a decision was taken that the host would play Ecuador in the first match. In the original schedule, Senegal was supposed to play which team in the first match?