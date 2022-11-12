FIFA World Cup Quiz VI: Ultimate football quiz before Qatar 2022
Warm up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar with our special quiz.
1. Looking at the politics that took place in the awarding of the 1986 World Cup, who remarked, “When I deal with the politics of FIFA, it makes me nostalgic for the politics of Middle East?”
2. Which country won the FIFA Fair Play award for the second successive time in 1986?
3. While he scored only two goals in the entire tournament, which Argentina player scored the crucial winning goal in the final of the 1986 World Cup against West Germany?
4. Which African nation was the first team to avoid being eliminated in the first round of a World Cup when it reached the round of 16 in 1986 edition before losing to Germany 1-0?
5. Which English captain got injured during the 1986 World Cup, resulting in Peter Shilton taking over?
6. The official poster of the 1990 World Cup featured a football field with the flags of various countries placed inside which well-known tourist site?
7. One of the few players to play for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, he was awarded the Best Young Player at the 1990 World Cup? He is also one of the few to have played for multiple countries in World Cups.
8. By reaching the World Cup final in 1990, West Germany appeared in three successive World Cup finals. Which country achieved this feat in World Cup history before Germany?
9. Which of the following is not true with respect to the 1990 World Cup?
10. A memorable performance in 1990 World Cup was the rendition of Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Opera Turandot by the operatic singing group The Three Tenors. Who among the following is not one of the three tenors who performed at the event?