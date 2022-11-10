FIFA World Cup Quiz III: Ultimate football quiz before Qatar 2022
Warm up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar with our special quiz.
1. Eight players of an Italian club died during an air disaster in May 1949 which significantly affected Italy’s squad strength for the 1950 World Cup. Which club did the players belong to?
2. The 1958 World Cup saw the return of which footballing superpower after its previous appearance in the 1934 World Cup where it was eliminated in the Round of 16?
3. Which reigning Olympic champion made its first appearance at the 1958 World Cup?
4. The 1958 World Cup was the only time all of the United Kingdom’s Home Nations participated. Which of the following is not a Home Nation of the United Kingdom?
5. Regarded as one of France’s greatest players ever, which footballer played a key role in the 1958 World Cup assisting Just Fontaine’s 13 goals, while scoring four himself?
6. Which Brazilian was ineligible to play in the final against Czechoslovakia due to a red card? But on the request of Chilean fans and the Chile President he was given special permission to participate.
7. Two years prior to the 1962 World Cup, what natural disaster occurred in Chile. It’s considered one of the worst natural calamities of this scale to have occurred?
8. One of the styles of play adopted during the 1962 World Cup was the use of an Inter Milan inspired defensive system called the “Catenaccio”. What does the Italian word Catenaccio translate to in English?
9. Through his goals in the finals of both the 1958 and 1962 World Cup, who became the only player in the history of the tournament to score in successive finals?
10. Who presented the 1966 World Cup trophy to the winning captain Bobby Moore of England?