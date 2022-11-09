FIFA World Cup Quiz I: How well do you know the WC before Qatar 2022?

Q: The Estadio Centenario in Montevideo which hosted the 1930 World Cup was used by which famous Uruguayan club as its home ground between 1933 and 2016?

Penarol

Nacional

River Plate FC

A: 1

Q: Only four European teams took part in the 1930 World Cup in Uruguay. Which European team did not participate in the 1930 World Cup?

France

England

Belgium

A: 2

Q: How did the Romanian Constantin Radulescu write himself into the history books through his participation in the 1930 World Cup?

He took part both as a coach and a referee

took part both as a player and a coach

He represented two countries in the tournament

A: 1

Q: The host Uruguay, who is known by famously won the first World Cup. They are known by the nickname La Celeste. What does La Celeste translate to in their football team’s context?

The Starry Ones

The Sky Blue

The Heavenly Bodies

A: 2

Q: Who did the American Bart McGhee lose to by four minutes in the 1930 World Cup thus missing the chance to write his name in the record books as the first World Cup goal-scorer?

Guillermo Stabile

Pedro Cea

Lucien Laurent

A: 3

Q: Till date, who is the only manager to guide a national team to two World cup titles?

Giuseppe Meazza

Vittorio Pozzo

Enzo Bearzo

A: 2

Q: Which of the following is true with respect to the 1934 World Cup?

The only instance where the host team had to qualify for the World Cup

The only instance where the host team got a bye in the first round

The only instance where the host team got to choose its opponents in the group stage

A: 1

Q: The official tournament poster for the 1934 World Cup carried the words “Campionato Mondiale Di Calcio”. What does the word Calcio stand for?

Football

World

Trophy

A: 1

Q: Austria’s captain at the 1934 World Cup is considered as one of the best pre-war players in history. Nicknamed Der Papierene (The Paper Man), who is this footballer?

Gyorgy Sarosi

Anton Schnall

Matthias Sindelar

A: 3

Q: Despite the 1938 World Cup being held in neighbouring France, why was Spain unable to participate in the competition?

Because of World War 2

Because of the Spanish Civil War

Because of the death of their monarch

A: 2