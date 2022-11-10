FIFA World Cup Quiz II: Ultimate football quiz before Qatar 2022
Warm up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar with our special quiz.
1. What unusual sartorial decision did Italy opt to take when playing France at the 1938 World Cup, something that they don’t do usually?
2. Which footballer nicknamed ‘The Black Diamond’, emerged as the highest goal-scorer in the 1938 World Cup with seven goals?
3. Brazil played an entertaining match with a team during the 1938 World Cup with the scoreline finishing at 6-5 in favour of the Brazilians. Who were their opponents?
4. The 1950 World Cup had a unique format where the final rounds were not knockout matches. Instead, the top 4 teams from each group were put together and the winner of that group was declared the eventual champion. Which four teams played in the final group?
5. What feat did Alcides Ghiggia of Uruguay achieve at the 1950 World Cup that was also achieved by Jairzinho at the 1970 World Cup?
6. There was one withdrawal each in Group 3 and Group 4 in the first stage of the 1950 World Cup. Which two teams withdrew from the competition, each for different reasons?
7. Which two teams were not allowed to participate in the 1950 World Cup due to geopolitical events preceding the event?
8. During the qualifying stage of the 1954 World Cup, Germany played which team from a region in Germany itself that was administered by France following World War II?
9. Hungary played a thrilling group match against West Germany in the 1954 World Cup. The Hungarians won 8-3. A Hungarian player scored four goals. Who is he?
10. In a violent quarterfinal between Brazil and Hungary at the 1954 World Cup, three players were sent off. Following the match, the fights carried on even into the dressing rooms. What moniker was given to this match following these events?