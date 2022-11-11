FIFA World Cup Quiz V: Ultimate football quiz before Qatar 2022
Warm up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar with our special quiz.
1. Which of the following is not true with respect to the 1974 World Cup?
2. What was the official match ball of the 1978 World Cup called considering where the event was being hosted?
3. 1978 World Cup games were held in multiple cities that included Buenos Aires and Cordoba. Which city better known to us as the birthplace of Lionel Messi was one of the venues?
4. Which Dutch player came close to scoring when he struck the post in the dying seconds of normal time in the final of the 1978 World Cup against Argentina? It would have resulted in a Dutch victory.
5. What unusual request was placed by the Argentine coach Cesar Luis Menotti to star striker Mario Kempes during the 1978 World Cup so that he could end his goal-scoring drought?
6. Which iconic venue hosted the final of the 1982 World Cup between Italy and West Germany?
7. French defender Patrick Battiston lay unconscious for 7 minutes after an incident with a German goalkeeper in the 1982 World Cup. Who was the goalkeeper?
8. Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside became the youngest player to appear in a World Cup when he stepped onto the field in the match against Yugoslavia in 1982. Whose record did he break?
9. Why was Paolo Rossi disqualified for playing for Italy for three years, before he returned and emerged the top scorer at the 1982 World Cup?
10. Which Italian became the oldest player to win a World Cup medal at the age of 40 when he won the 1982 edition?