USA qualified for Qatar 2022 after placing third in the CONCACAF Third Round of qualification, winning seven of the 14 matches it played, drawing four and losing three.

18 September, 2022 22:00 IST
US midfielder Christian Pulisic (L) will be one of the most important forwards for the country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

US midfielder Christian Pulisic (L) will be one of the most important forwards for the country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

This will be the 11th appearance for the USA will be making its 11th appearance in the FIFA World Cup. Making its first appearance in 1930, when it reached the semifinals, it enjoyed participation in seven successive editions from 1990 to 2014 but the run ended when it failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

USA qualified for Qatar 2022 after placing third in the CONCACAF Third Round of qualification. It managed to win seven of the 14 matches it played, drawing four and losing three.

USA, despite not being one of the favourites to win the tournament, definitely has the players to make it past the group stage. With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckenny, Giovanni Reyna and Sergino Dest, it can upset some of the big names in the World Cup.

The country has failed to find the net in only one of their last ten World Cup matches. The only team who managed to keep a clean sheet against the USA was Germany, which claimed a 1-0 victory when the two nations met in the group stage at Brazil 2014.

Manager:  Gregg Berhalter

USA's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
3386193724

When is USA playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 22 – USA vs Wales – 12:30 AM – Al Rayyan Stadium
  • ⦿ November 26 – England vs USA – 12:30 AM – Al Bayt Stadium
  • ⦿ November 30 – Iran vs USA – 12:30 AM – Al Thumama Stadium
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

