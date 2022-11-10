USA Soccer team at FIFA World Cup 2022 squad: United States of America announces 26-member team for Qatar

The United States of America announced its 26-member squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, set to be played in Qatar from November 20, 2022.

The USA qualified for Qatar 2022 after placing third in the CONCACAF Third Round of qualification, winning seven of the 14 matches it played, drawing four and losing three.

It has been drawn in Group B, alongside England, Wales and Iran and will start its Qatar 2022 campaign against Wales on November 22.