USA Soccer team at FIFA World Cup 2022 squad: United States of America announces 26-member team for Qatar

The USA has been drawn in Group B, alongside England, Wales and Iran and will start its Qatar 2022 campaign against Wales on November 22.

Team Sportstar
10 November, 2022 03:48 IST
Christian Pulisic is expected to lead the attack for the United States at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Christian Pulisic is expected to lead the attack for the United States at the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The United States of America announced its 26-member squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, set to be played in Qatar from November 20, 2022.

The USA qualified for Qatar 2022 after placing third in the CONCACAF Third Round of qualification, winning seven of the 14 matches it played, drawing four and losing three.

It has been drawn in Group B, alongside England, Wales and Iran and will start its Qatar 2022 campaign against Wales on November 22.

Full USA squad for FIFA World Cup 2022
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath
Defenders: Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tim Ream, Sergino Dest, Shaq Moore, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, and De’Andre Yedlin.
Midfielders: Cristian Roldan, Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre, Yunus Dimoara Musah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson
Forwards: Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

