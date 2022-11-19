Fifa World Cup

Which teams will be playing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

The 32 qualified teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Group C while Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal in Group H.

19 November, 2022 03:00 IST
Qatar will be the first country from the Middle East to host the biggest event in international football.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will feature 32 teams fighting to become the World Champion in Qatar, with the competition set to start from November 20, 2022.

While 28 teams had already qualified for Qatar 2022, four more teams had to make it through the play-offs. The teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Group C while Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal in Group H.

In the inter-continental play-offs, Costa Rica beat New Zealand, while Australia beat Peru on penalties to seal its spot in the World Cup. With a month left before the tournament, here are the teams that have qualified for the World Cup.

Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
IR Iran
United States of America
Wales
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
Australia
Denmark
Tunisia

Initially, Poland and Portugal made it through to Qatar, in the final round of qualifiers, while Wales had to wait for three months to face Ukraine, which was ravaged by war and Russian invasion. Gareth Bale, through a brilliant individual performance.

Group E
Spain
Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
Korea Republic

