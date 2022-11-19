The 2022 FIFA World Cup will feature 32 teams fighting to become the World Champion in Qatar, with the competition set to start from November 20, 2022.

While 28 teams had already qualified for Qatar 2022, four more teams had to make it through the play-offs. The teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Group C while Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal in Group H.

In the inter-continental play-offs, Costa Rica beat New Zealand, while Australia beat Peru on penalties to seal its spot in the World Cup. With a month left before the tournament, here are the teams that have qualified for the World Cup.

Group A Qatar Ecuador Senegal Netherlands Group B England IR Iran United States of America Wales Group C Argentina Saudi Arabia Mexico Poland Group D France Australia Denmark Tunisia

Initially, Poland and Portugal made it through to Qatar, in the final round of qualifiers, while Wales had to wait for three months to face Ukraine, which was ravaged by war and Russian invasion. Gareth Bale, through a brilliant individual performance.