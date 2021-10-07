Roma's Abraham hails Mourinho impact on his tactical development

Tammy Abraham said his decision to swap Chelsea for Roma was sealed by a conversation with the Italian side's manager Jose Mourinho and that working with the Portuguese has already improved his tactical awareness.

The Chelsea youth academy graduate left the Premier League team in August to join Roma on a five-year deal worth 40 million euros and has scored four goals in 10 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old said he had been leaning towards remaining in the English top flight but changed his mind after hearing Mourinho's plans for the team.

"Jose had a goal. I could see where he wanted Roma to go and I wanted to be part of the process," Abraham told The Times in an interview.

"He's a good man and has helped me a lot so far. I've learnt so much tactically -- as much as I have in my entire lifetime," he added.

Abraham's form earned him a call-up to the England squad for World Cup qualifiers at Andorra on Saturday and Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.