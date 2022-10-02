Football

Football world mourns heartbreaking Indonesia stampede deaths

After the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended, supporters of the losing side invaded the pitch, and police fired tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation.

AFP
02 October, 2022 17:18 IST
02 October, 2022 17:18 IST
Arema FC supporters invade the pitch after the club lost against Persebaya in the BRI Liga 1 football match at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia, on October 2, 2022.

Arema FC supporters invade the pitch after the club lost against Persebaya in the BRI Liga 1 football match at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia, on October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended, supporters of the losing side invaded the pitch, and police fired tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation.

World football reacted on Sunday after 174 people were killed at an Indonesia stadium following a riot and stampede on Saturday.

After the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended, supporters of the losing team invaded the pitch, and police fired tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told media.

AFP picks out reactions from across football:

PLAYERS

"Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news."

-- Former England star Wayne Rooney.

"Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

-- Spain defender Sergio Ramos.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart."

-- England women's captain Leah Williamson.

TEAMS

"We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected."

-- Manchester United.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

-- Manchester City.

"FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field."

-- Barcelona.

"Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

-- Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. There should never be violence at a football match."

-- Ajax.

ORGANISATIONS

"The RFEF deeply laments the tragedy and condemns any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting, as a game of football should always be."

-- Spanish Football Federation. Spanish clubs will observe a minute's silence before matches on Sunday.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night."

-- Premier League.

"Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

-- Italy's Serie A.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia."

-- Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us