Football world mourns heartbreaking Indonesia stampede deaths

World football reacted on Sunday after 174 people were killed at an Indonesia stadium following a riot and stampede on Saturday.

After the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended, supporters of the losing team invaded the pitch, and police fired tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told media.

AFP picks out reactions from across football:

PLAYERS

"Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news."

-- Former England star Wayne Rooney.

Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news. Thoughts are with all family and friends and everyone affected. 🙏🏼 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 2, 2022

"Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

-- Spain defender Sergio Ramos.

🇮🇩 Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. 🙏 #Indonesia ❤️ — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 2, 2022

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart."

-- England women's captain Leah Williamson.

TEAMS

"We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected."

-- Manchester United.

Manchester United is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia.



We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2022

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

-- Manchester City.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia.



Our thoughts are with all those affected. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 2, 2022

"FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field."

-- Barcelona.

El FC Barcelona se suma al dolor per la tragèdia a l'estadi de Kanjuruhan a Indonèsia i rebutja qualsevol acte de violència dins i fora dels estadis.



Un sentit record per a les víctimes i els seus familiars. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) October 2, 2022

"Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

-- Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 2, 2022

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. There should never be violence at a football match."

-- Ajax.

ORGANISATIONS

"The RFEF deeply laments the tragedy and condemns any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting, as a game of football should always be."

-- Spanish Football Federation. Spanish clubs will observe a minute's silence before matches on Sunday.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night."

-- Premier League.

The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night — Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2022

"Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

-- Italy's Serie A.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia."

-- Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.