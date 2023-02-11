Football

Former Japan coach Zaccheroni in intensive care after fall -report

Former Japan and AC Milan manager Alberto Zaccheroni has been taken to an intensive care unit after suffering a head injury at his home in Italy, newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport said on Friday.

11 February, 2023 11:58 IST
FILE PHOTO: Alberto Zaccheroni.

FILE PHOTO: Alberto Zaccheroni. | Photo Credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI

Zaccheroni, who took charge of Japan from 2010 to 2014 and led them to the Asian Cup title in 2011, had a fall at his home in Cesenatico and hit his head on the ground.

The 69-year-old Italian was immediately taken by ambulance to Bufalini Hospital in Cesena. He received initial treatment for severe head trauma resulting from the fall, the paper added.

Zaccheroni won the Scudetto with AC Milan in his first season in charge in 1998-1999 and also managed other Serie A clubs, such as Juventus, Lazio and Inter Milan.

