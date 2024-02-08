MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA chief Infantino repeats call for action against racism after recent incidents with Maignan and Palmer

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan left the pitch during a game at Udinese last month after racist chants, while Coventry City’s Kasey Palmer said he was the target of racist abuse by Sheffield supporters.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 17:55 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 48th UEFA congress in Paris
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 48th UEFA congress in Paris | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 48th UEFA congress in Paris | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated his call for action to tackle the increase in racist incidents in football when he spoke at the UEFA Congress on Thursday.

AC Milan’s France goalkeeper Mike Maignan left the pitch during a game at Udinese last month after racist chants from the home fans, while Coventry City’s Kasey Palmer said he was the target of racist abuse by some Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

The incidents were described at the time as “totally abhorrent” by Infantino, who added that clubs should face automatic defeat if their fans displayed racist behaviour.

“We live in a divided world, we say that football unites the world, but our world is divided, our world is aggressive, and in the last few weeks and months we have witnessed, unfortunately, a lot of racist incidents,” he said on Thursday.

“This is not acceptable anymore and we have to do whatever we can to stop this.”

Infantino noted again that football has some tools in place, such as the three-step process where the referee can stop a game twice and ultimately abandon it, plus disciplinary measures and education, but said these were not enough.

ALSO READ | UEFA urged by French minister to protect football from risk of owners investing in multiple clubs

“What I suggest in addition to all this is that we work all together in the next three months before the FIFA Congress in May in Bangkok,” Infantino said.

“And at the Congress we come all together with a strong resolution, united, all 211 countries of FIFA, for the fight against racism.

“Let’s stop racism, let’s stop it now, let’s do it all together in a united way.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA /

Gianni Infantino /

UEFA /

Coventry City /

AC Milan /

Mike Maignan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 22/0 (6), Konstas, Dixon provide steady start in 180-run chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Awards to begin at 6:30 pm IST; Sportsman, Sportswoman of year among awards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 8
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA chief Infantino repeats call for action against racism after recent incidents with Maignan and Palmer
    Reuters
  5. Toney not certain to leave Brentford, says Frank
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA chief Infantino repeats call for action against racism after recent incidents with Maignan and Palmer
    Reuters
  2. Toney not certain to leave Brentford, says Frank
    AFP
  3. Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football
    AFP
  4. UEFA urged by French minister to protect football from risk of owners investing in multiple clubs
    AP
  5. Former Manchester United star Lingard joins South Korea’s FC Seoul
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 22/0 (6), Konstas, Dixon provide steady start in 180-run chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Awards to begin at 6:30 pm IST; Sportsman, Sportswoman of year among awards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 8
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA chief Infantino repeats call for action against racism after recent incidents with Maignan and Palmer
    Reuters
  5. Toney not certain to leave Brentford, says Frank
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment