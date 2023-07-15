MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Netherlands keeper Van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital

The 52-year-old, who was admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia, will remain in the intensive care unit but is in stable condition and out of immediate danger.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 14:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar talks during day 3 of the Soccerex Global Convention at Manchester Central Convention Complex on September 6, 2017.
FILE PHOTO: Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar talks during day 3 of the Soccerex Global Convention at Manchester Central Convention Complex on September 6, 2017. | Photo Credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar talks during day 3 of the Soccerex Global Convention at Manchester Central Convention Complex on September 6, 2017. | Photo Credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been moved to a hospital in the Netherlands but remains in intensive care after a brain bleed last week, his wife Annemarie said on Saturday.

The 52-year-old, who was admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia, will remain in the intensive care unit but is in stable condition and out of immediate danger.

“Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital,” Annemarie was quoted as saying by Ajax Amsterdam, where Van der Sar was until recently a director.

“His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative. The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the ‘University Hospital of Split’ for their great care during the last week.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Edwin van der Sar /

Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Netherlands keeper Van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 4: Panchal, Pujara partnership worth 50
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United signs winger Redeem Tlang on a two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. If Pakistan doesn’t go for World Cup it will be great injustice to fans, says Misbah
    PTI
  5. WI vs IND: We let ourselves down with the bat, says Windies skipper Brathwaite
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Netherlands keeper Van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital
    Reuters
  2. NorthEast United signs winger Redeem Tlang on a two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Declan Rice leaves West Ham amid Arsenal links
    AP
  4. New Club World Cup could overlap with Gold Cup: CONCACAF president Montagliani
    AFP
  5. Ireland vs Colombia Women’s World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming ‘overly physical’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Netherlands keeper Van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 4: Panchal, Pujara partnership worth 50
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United signs winger Redeem Tlang on a two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. If Pakistan doesn’t go for World Cup it will be great injustice to fans, says Misbah
    PTI
  5. WI vs IND: We let ourselves down with the bat, says Windies skipper Brathwaite
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment