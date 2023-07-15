Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been moved to a hospital in the Netherlands but remains in intensive care after a brain bleed last week, his wife Annemarie said on Saturday.
The 52-year-old, who was admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia, will remain in the intensive care unit but is in stable condition and out of immediate danger.
“Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital,” Annemarie was quoted as saying by Ajax Amsterdam, where Van der Sar was until recently a director.
“His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative. The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the ‘University Hospital of Split’ for their great care during the last week.”
Latest on Sportstar
- Former Netherlands keeper Van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 4: Panchal, Pujara partnership worth 50
- NorthEast United signs winger Redeem Tlang on a two-year deal
- If Pakistan doesn’t go for World Cup it will be great injustice to fans, says Misbah
- WI vs IND: We let ourselves down with the bat, says Windies skipper Brathwaite
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE