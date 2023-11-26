MagazineBuy Print

I League 2023-24: Gokulam Salvages a draw against Churchill Brothers

Devansh, who missed the previous match due to suspension, endured a harrowing day under the post and gifted Churchill Brothers a goal in the first half.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 21:46 IST , Kozhikode

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Gokulam’s Justine Emmanuel (left) and Churchill’s Emiliano Callegari engaged in mid air duel in the I league match at the EMS Corporation stadium on Sunday
Gokulam's Justine Emmanuel (left) and Churchill's Emiliano Callegari engaged in mid air duel in the I league match at the EMS Corporation stadium on Sunday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Gokulam’s Justine Emmanuel (left) and Churchill’s Emiliano Callegari engaged in mid air duel in the I league match at the EMS Corporation stadium on Sunday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gokulam Kerala FC salvaged a draw against Churchill Brothers on a night that saw its goalkeeper Devansh Dabas’ comeback turn sour at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Sunday.

Devansh, who missed the previous match due to suspension, endured a harrowing day under the post and gifted Churchill Brothers a goal in the first half. Devansh fumbled and allowed an innocuous freekick from Martin Chavaz to slip out.

The lurking Richard Costa booted in the loose ball in the 37 th minute. Richard collided with Devansh who momentarily became unconscious and had to be stretchered out.

Gokulam was lacklustre against a committed Churchill Brothers side in the first half which was played under a steady drizzle. The Goans had more of the possession and strung together a few threatening moves but Gokulam’s defence kept its shape. Before his gaffe, Devansh tipped away a long ranger from Ricardo Dichiara for a corner.

Gokulam shrugged off its passiveness and played more fluently in the second half. The Goans went into a defensive mode, hoping to preserve its lead and it backfired. In the 70 th Alex Sanchez’s shot hit Goan defender Biaka’s hand and referee Suresh Devaraj awarded a penalty. Sanchez whipped the ball in to score the equaliser in the 72 nd minute.

The result
Churchill Brothers FC 1 (Richard Costa 37) drew with Gokulam Kerala FC(Alex Sanchez 72).

