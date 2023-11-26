I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan beat Namdhari FC 2-0 to hot up title chase 

Sreenidi Deccan extended its winning streak to three matches in the I-League as it notched up a 2-0 win against Namdhari FC at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib, on Sunday.

Captain David Castenada Munoz and Jagdeep Singh scored for the visitor. The home side was reduced to 10 men when Sukhandeep Singh was shown marching orders by the referee early in the second half.

This win takes Sreenidi, which is tied on 16 points with Mohammedan Sporting, to the top spot on the I-League table, though the latter have played one game less.

Both teams displayed an aggressive offensive strategy from the outset. The first significant opportunity came in the 10th minute, courtesy of Namdhari’s Spanish midfielder, Imanol Arana Sadaba’s beautifully curled free-kick which struck the upright.

Sreenidi Deccan opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Munoz, who was benched in the last match, expertly placed the ball into the net after a brilliant combination play with Rosenberg Gabriel.

The Deccan Warriors doubled its lead three minutes later. After a speedy Deccan attack was halted by Namdhari’s defender Akashdeep Singh, his clearance landed at the feet of Jagdeep Singh who fired home a powerful right-footed shot.

The visiting side almost added a third goal in the 36th minute but Namdhari’s captain Akashdeep Singh intervened in time to clear the danger.

In the second half, Namdhari returned to action with renewed determination to come back to the contest. However, Namdhari its task, turned into a more daunting one in the 56th minute when the team was reduced to 10 players after defender Sukhandeep Singh received his second yellow card for a foul on Shayesteh.

Content with its two-goal advantage, Sreenidi Deccan effectively managed the remainder of the match and notched up a fine win, which lifted it to the top of the league table.