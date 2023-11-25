ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC looks for win on the road against NorthEast United

With the international break done, Bengaluru FC will launch a renewed push for a change in momentum when it take on NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati, on Sunday. The Blues, who will be playing their fifth of seven Indian Super League games away from home, know they are up against a home team that has started the season confidently.

“This would be our fifth game away from home out of seven, which is never easy. We have been working hard on the training ground, working on eliminating mistakes that we have been making occasionally. We know what we need to do, we have come in here in good spirits looking forward to a tough game, but a good game.” said Bengaluru coach, Simon Grayson.

The Englishman’s side goes into this fixture after securing a point away from home against Hyderabad FC prior to the International break.

Australian winger Ryan Williams, who has been among the Blues’ standout players, will be looking to make it three out of three with a goal tomorrow having netted a goal each against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC leading up to this game.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here in India so far. I’m enjoying the training sessions and the games. We haven’t really been outplayed or outdone as such. We’ve suffered because of our own fault and individual mistakes, and it is something we are working hard to fix in the games ahead,” said Williams.

Blues defender Roshan Singh makes a return to the squad after having to sit out against Hyderabad with a suspension.

Juan Pedro Benali’s side has had a mixed bag of results in its last three games, with a draw, a win and more recently, a defeat to Odisha away from home. The Spaniard, who has won two of the three games at home, will be keen to make the advantage count against a team that is now desperate for a win.