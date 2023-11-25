MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 points table LIVE: Kerala Blasters at the top, Indian Super League standings in Round 6

As the Indian Super League resumed after the FIFA international break on November 25, here are the real-time standings of the teams in the league.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 19:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC players celebrates a goal against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, which keeps its at seventh at the moment
East Bengal FC players celebrates a goal against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, which keeps its at seventh at the moment | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
East Bengal FC players celebrates a goal against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, which keeps its at seventh at the moment | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season kicked off with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters surpassed FC Goa at the top of the table, having played a match more and will cement the lead if it maintains the lead or builds on it, against Hyderabad FC.

As the ISL resumed after the FIFA international break on November 25, here are the real-time standings of the teams in the league:

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Kerala Blasters* 7 5 1 1 10 6 4 16
2 FC Goa 5 4 1 0 9 3 6 13
3 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4 4 0 0 10 4 6 12
4 Mumbai City FC 5 3 2 0 9 6 3 11
5 Odisha FC 6 3 1 2 11 9 2 10
6 NorthEast United FC 6 2 2 1 8 6 2 8
7 Chennaiyin FC 7 2 1 4 8 13 -5 7
8 East Bengal FC 6 1 2 3 6 8 -2 5
9 Bengaluru FC 6 1 2 3 6 8 -2 5
10 Jamshedpur FC 6 1 2 3 4 6 -2 5
11 Hyderabad FC* 7 0 3 4 4 8 -4 3
12 Punjab FC 7 0 3 4 5 13 -8 3

