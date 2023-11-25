ISL 2023-24 points table LIVE: Kerala Blasters at the top, Indian Super League standings in Round 6

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season kicked off with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Kerala Blasters surpassed FC Goa at the top of the table, having played a match more and will cement the lead if it maintains the lead or builds on it, against Hyderabad FC.
As the ISL resumed after the FIFA international break on November 25, here are the real-time standings of the teams in the league:
|Position
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kerala Blasters*
|7
|5
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|16
|2
|FC Goa
|5
|4
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|13
|3
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|4
|6
|12
|4
|Mumbai City FC
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|6
|3
|11
|5
|Odisha FC
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|9
|2
|10
|6
|NorthEast United FC
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|8
|7
|Chennaiyin FC
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|8
|East Bengal FC
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|5
|9
|Bengaluru FC
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|5
|10
|Jamshedpur FC
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|11
|Hyderabad FC*
|7
|0
|3
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|12
|Punjab FC
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|13
|-8
|3
