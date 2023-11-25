MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong outplays 10-man TRAU FC, climbs to third

It took Lajong till the 85th minute to finally get the winner, a swift counter launched by Everbrightson Sana which eventually ended with Thomas Singh putting the ball in his own net.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 17:51 IST , SHILLONG - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lajong and TRAU in action in the I-League match at the Shillong Sports Association Stadium on Saturday.
Lajong and TRAU in action in the I-League match at the Shillong Sports Association Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Lajong and TRAU in action in the I-League match at the Shillong Sports Association Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

SHILLONG

Shillong Lajong FC earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against 10-man TRAU FC in the 2023-24 I-League on November 25, 2023. Playing a majority of the game a man down, TRAU’s loss condemned it further, deeper into the points table; it now stands last in the 13-team league with just one point from six matches.

On the other hand, Shillong Lajong – with nine points from five matches – is now placed fifth in the league table. In a half completely dominated by the host, it was TRAU which took the lead, Robinson Singh’s header the first in five games the club had scored in the league this season.

The goal came against the run of play but was created out of some brilliant movement and speed of passing by the TRAU midfield. When the ball ended up with Deepak Singh on the right, the winger cut one way and another before dropping a pin-point cross into the six-yard area for Robinson to slam in.

It had been 525 minutes since TRAU had last scored a goal in the I-League, and within five minutes of that, Lajong struck back. Its goal came through a catastrophe of errors, first, from the TRAU goalkeeper Salam Sanaton Singh who spilt a routine cross straight into the path of Figo Syndai.

ALSO READ: Which players can make it to the India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023?

The forward’s shot on goal was blocked on the goalline by B. Sunil with his hand. The referee immediately pointed to the spot and sent the Services man off. Hardy Cliff Nongbri duly obliged the partisan crowd with a calmly taken spot-kick to equalise.

Playing against 10 men, Lajong was not clinical enough, its striker Elhadji Karim Samb guilty of missing a pair of close-range chances midway through the half.

TRAU, meanwhile, was happy to defend deep and preserve what they could with the odds stacked against it.

It took Lajong till the 85th minute to finally get the winner, a swift counter launched by Everbrightson Sana freeing up Karim Samb to drive into the box and cut the ball back toward the near post.

In an effort to block Hardy Cliff, Thomas Singh put the ball in his own net.

TRAU hit back almost from the kick-off, Abraham Okyere rippling the net, only to be found offside. It was the last real bit of drama as Lajong held on for a deserved three points.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shillong Lajong /

TRAU FC /

I-League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Liverpool MCI 1-0 LIV, Premier League: City leads at half time through Haaland’s 50 PL goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong outplays 10-man TRAU FC, climbs to third
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic fuming after doping control request before Davis Cup win
    AFP
  4. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: France beats Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Haaland becomes the fastest to 50 Premier League goals in Manchester City vs Liverpool game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong outplays 10-man TRAU FC, climbs to third
    Team Sportstar
  2. Which players can make it to the India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennaiyin FC 0-1 East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Second half begins; CFC vs EB streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch KBFC vs HFC, predicted lineups, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. India must have structured growth plan in football for youth, says German great Oliver Kahn
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Liverpool MCI 1-0 LIV, Premier League: City leads at half time through Haaland’s 50 PL goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong outplays 10-man TRAU FC, climbs to third
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic fuming after doping control request before Davis Cup win
    AFP
  4. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: France beats Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Haaland becomes the fastest to 50 Premier League goals in Manchester City vs Liverpool game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment