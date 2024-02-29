MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan draws with Mohammedan SC; Namdhari stuns Gokulam Kerala

David Castaneda scored very early on for the Deccan Warriors but his goal was eventually cancelled out by Mohammedan SC substitute Mohammad Jassim.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 22:23 IST , Hyderabad

V. V. Subrahmanyam
After 16 games, Sreenidi Deccan remains in second place with 33 points while Mohammedan is at the top of the table with 35 points. 
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sreenidi Deccan FC conceded late to drop two points as it was held to a one-all draw by Mohammedan Sporting Club in the I-League at the Deccan Arena here on Thursday.

David Castaneda scored very early on for the Deccan Warriors but his goal was eventually cancelled out by Mohammedan SC substitute Mohammad Jassim as both teams settled for a point each in this top-of-the-table clash.

Sreenidi Deccan went ahead in the third minute when Castaneda headed in Faysal Shayesteh’s corner but the game went into a lull after that. Neither team could create clear chances as Sreenidi Deccan shut up shop and Mohammedan SC were unable to break them down.

The second half picked up from where the first ended as the midfield battle intensified. Sreenidi Deccan substitutes Ibrahim Sissoko and William Alves tried to make things happen but were unable to double their team’s lead.

The Deccan Warriors’ inability to put the game to bed came back to haunt them as Mohammedan equalised through Jassim’s long-range strike in the 82nd minute.

After 16 games, Sreenidi Deccan remains in second place with 33 points while Mohammedan is at the top of the table with 35 points.

The Deccan Warriors will play Real Kashmir in its next game here on March 4.

Namdhari stuns Gokulam Kerala

Gokulam Kerala FC’s title chase suffered an unexpected setback on Thursday, February 29, 2024, when it went down to Namdhari FC 1-2 in the I-League 2023-24 at the Namdhari Stadium. This was the Kerala side’s first defeat after winning six matches in a row.

While Harmanpreet Singh put Namdhari FC in the lead in the fourth minute, Gokulam’s equaliser through substitute Sourav K in the 85th minute bore no fruit as Namdhari’s Akashdeep Singh picked up the match-winner in the seventh minute of the add-on time.

Gokuam, which is currently only a couple of points behind table-topper Mohammedan Sporting, has collected 32 points from 17 matches. Debutants Namdhari FC now has 15 points from 16 matches but stays in the 11th place.

(with inputs from agencies)

