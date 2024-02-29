MagazineBuy Print

Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Manipur seals quarterfinal spot; Railways stuns defending champion Karnataka

Subrata Murmu scored the winner for Railways while Manipur beat Mizoram 4-1 with goals from Philam Sanathoi Meetei, Leimajam Sangkar Singh and Pebam Renedy Singh.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 19:25 IST , ITANAGAR - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Subrata Murmu (right) in action against Karnataka in a Group B game of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Itanagar.
Subrata Murmu (right) in action against Karnataka in a Group B game of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Itanagar. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media




Railways took a major leap towards qualification for the quarterfinals of Santosh Trophy 2023-24, after defeating defending champion Karnataka 1-0 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Itanagar, on Thursday.

Subrata Murmu (53’) scored the only goal of the game in the second half, putting Karnataka’s quarterfinal chances in jeopardy, which has just two points from four matches.

Railways, on the other hand, stands strong in Group B with seven points from four matches. And a draw against Mizoram in its last group-stage match might be enough to secure its ticket to the last eight.

Karnataka, coached by Ravi Babu Raju, who had led them to the title last season in Riyadh, began with waves of attacks.

Forward Nikhil Raj Murugesh Kumar came agonisingly close to opening the scoring just after the first quarter when he capitalised on some confusion within the Railways’ defence to get his shot at an empty goal, only to see it come off the post.

Vinith Venkatesh pounced on the rebound, but Railways goalkeeper Anupam Sinha made a point-blank save.

A little after the half-hour mark, Railways defender Monish Majumder denied another chance, making consecutive blocks, first off a back-flick by Nikhil – from inside the six-yard box – and then, off an effort on the rebound by Vishal R.

Seven minutes after the restart, Railways found the breakthrough off a quick attack, starting from the goalkeeper. Anupam hoofed the ball up the pitch with Shabaz Pathan knocking it forward with his shoulder.

Subrata then received the ball and beat Prabin Tigga in the box, keeping the ball stuck to his feet and then finding the net with the outside of his boot.

Subrata Murmu (left, in blue) sprints for the ball before scoring the winner against Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy.
Subrata Murmu (left, in blue) sprints for the ball before scoring the winner against Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media




While Karnataka tried to crawl back into the game, Railways threw men in numbers to cut down every margin for error.

Its captain Goutam Kujur left the field on a stretcher, trying to clear the ball in the 89th minute.

And goalkeeper Anupam needed medical attention after making a finger-tip save off D. Sheltohn Paul’s shot in the dying minutes of the match, securing maximum points from the contest.

Manipur seals quarterfinal spot

Manipur booked its spot in the quarterfinal with a 4-1 win against Mizoram in another Group B at the Golden Jubilee Stadium.

Philam Sanathoi Meetei netted a brace (35’, 90’) for Manipur, while Leimajam Sangkar Singh (8’) and substitute Pebam Renedy Singh (56’) scored one each.

Manipur celebrates scoring against Mizoram in their Santosh Trophy Group B match on Thursday.
Manipur celebrates scoring against Mizoram in their Santosh Trophy Group B match on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media




Though Mizoram pulled one back off Malsawmzuala Tlangte’s strike, it was too little too late for the 2013-14 champion. Having qualified for the final eight, Manipur will need a draw against Delhi in its last group stage match to top its group.

Mizoram, on the other hand, will look to spoil the plans of Railways, which it plays on March 2.

