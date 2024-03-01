MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Everton boss Dyche calls for sanctions to be applied in off-season

Sanctions for breaches of financial rules should be applied during the close season break to protect the competitive integrity of the Premier League, Everton manager Sean Dyche said.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 09:44 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Everton manager Sean Dyche.
FILE PHOTO: Everton manager Sean Dyche. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Everton manager Sean Dyche. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sanctions for breaches of financial rules should be applied during the close season break to protect the competitive integrity of the Premier League, Everton manager Sean Dyche said.

Everton was docked 10 points in November for violating the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The penalty was reduced to six points on Monday following an appeal.

Dyche said the deduction of points halfway through the season was not fair.

“What I’ve learned from the process and what I would suggest is they can’t judge you in the middle of the season,” the English manager told reporters ahead of his side’s home league game with West Ham United.

“Surely it’s better to do it at the end of the season and going into the new season? Any sanction won’t be taken off you there and then but will be for the new season...

“You then have roughly three months (in pre-season) to do whatever you need to be the best competitive outfit you can be even with your sanctions.”

Everton faces another potential points deduction after being charged with a separate breach of the league’s financial rules in January.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Everton boss Dyche calls for sanctions to be applied in off-season
    Reuters
  2. Mexican Open: De Minaur battles past Tsitsipas for spot in semifinals
    AP
  3. Joel Embiid wants to play again this season, for the 76ers and US Olympic team
    AP
  4. Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford
    Reuters
  5. AC Milan owners committed to building new stadium
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Everton boss Dyche calls for sanctions to be applied in off-season
    Reuters
  2. Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford
    Reuters
  3. Man United manager Ten Hag demands apology from Fulham for Fernandes video
    Reuters
  4. Arteta urges free-scoring Arsenal to stay ‘ruthless’ in Premier League title race
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Manchester derby can further expose gulf between City and United
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Everton boss Dyche calls for sanctions to be applied in off-season
    Reuters
  2. Mexican Open: De Minaur battles past Tsitsipas for spot in semifinals
    AP
  3. Joel Embiid wants to play again this season, for the 76ers and US Olympic team
    AP
  4. Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford
    Reuters
  5. AC Milan owners committed to building new stadium
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment