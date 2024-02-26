MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Everton’s points deduction reduced after appeal

The Merseyside club’s points deduction for breach of Premier League profitability & sustainability rules reduced from ten points to six.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 19:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Everton’s ten-points point deduction has been reduced to six. | Photo Credit: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Everton’s ten-points point deduction has been reduced to six. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Everton has had its Premier League 2023-24 points deduction for alleged breaches of financial rules reduced to six from ten after an appeal.

The club said in a statement, “We understand the Appeal Board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the Club made the Commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the 9-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency. 

“The Club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original Commission’s finding that the Club failed to act in utmost good faith. That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the Club on appeal. The Club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.“

After independent panel appeal hearing into original punishment. The appeal hearing for the second charge is still to come.

The Toffees were handed an unprecedented 10-point punishment in November after being found guilty of breaking the league’s profit and sustainability rules for the three-season period between 2019/20 and 2021/22.

Everton concluded stating, “ The Club is still considering the wider implications of the decision and will make no further comment at this time other than to place on record its thanks to our Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups throughout this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing support and patience.”

