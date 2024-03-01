Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 10 match, preview

PREVIEW

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to continue its resurgence under new coach Antonio Lopez Habas when it meets Jamshedpur FC, another team undergoing resurrection, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

In terms of efficiency so far in the tournament, Mohun Bagan is a bit ahead, having won nine and drawn three to tally 30 points from 15 matches. Jamshedpur, sitting sixth in the standings with 20 points, has gained from five wins and five draws in 17 matches this season.

Mohun Bagan, placed third, will be hoping to strengthen its claim for the League Winners Shield while Jamshedpur – a former Shield winner – will be looking to cement its place in the top six and progress to the knock-out stage.

Both sides have managed to remain unbeaten in their last five matches, winning three games and drawing twice. Mohun Bagan’s recovery happened in the second phase under Habas, who returned to the side midway in January to end the sequence of losses it was experiencing under the other Spaniard Juan Ferrando.

The story has been somewhat similar for Jamshedpur, which has undergone a great transformation under Khalid Jamil, who joined the side in 2024 after the previous coach Scott Cooper parted ways.

After drawing goalless against current league leader Odisha FC while visiting it in the previous outing, Mohun Bagan will be looking to go all out against another “Easterner.”

-Amitabha Das Sharma

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO