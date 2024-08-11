MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters qualifies to the quarters as Punjab FC fails to manage enough in its Mumbai City win

Punjab FC finished its group league engagements tied with Kerala Blasters on seven points which qualified to the quarterfinals while Punjab FC remained the best second placed team currently in the tournament. 

Published : Aug 11, 2024 22:14 IST , KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Punjab FC celebrating against Mumbai City FC in the Durand Cup.
Punjab FC celebrating against Mumbai City FC in the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab FC celebrating against Mumbai City FC in the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

Punjab FC struck twice late in the injury-time to defeat Mumbai City FC 3-0 in its concluding Group C match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Sunday.

Norwegian forward Mushaga Bakenga struck twice, including an injury-time penalty, while Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzljak scored once to complete Punjab FC’s dominance over Mumbai City FC, which fielded a young side primarily sourced from its reserve team.

The win saw Punjab FC finishing its group league engagements tied with Kerala Blasters on seven points but the latter took the top spot in the final standings for having a superior goal difference. Kerala Blasters qualified to the quarterfinals while Punjab FC remained the best second placed team currently in the tournament. 

The Shers will now have to wait for the results of the other matches to confirm its place in the knockouts as two group runners-up will move into the last-eight stage.

Chennaiyin FC found the winner in the injury-time to beat Assam Rifles Football Team 2-1 in a Group D match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex stadium, Jamshedpur and ended its campaign on a positive note. Jefferson Nongrud put Assam Rifles in the lead in the 76th minute before Romario Jesuraj found the equaliser from an 89th minute penalty.

Praful nodded home a corner essayed by Vishal to find the winning goal in the last minute of the injury-time. The Marina Machans ended the group in third place with three points while Assam Rifles drew a blank to finish last.

The result:
Group C (Kolkata): Punjab FC 3 (Mushaga Bakenga 62, 90+8-pen, Mrzljak 90+1) bt Mumbai City FC 0. Group D (Jamshedpur): Chennaiyin FC 2 (Romario Jesuraj 89-pen, Praful 90+7) bt Assam Rifles FT 1 (Jefferson Nongrud 76)

