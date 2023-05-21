Football

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala thrash Kickstart FC 5-0 to win third consecutive title

Gokulam Kerala FC completed a three peat in some style, beating Kickstart FC 5-0 in a lopsided final to clinch its third IWL crown.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 21 May, 2023 20:48 IST
CHENNAI 21 May, 2023 20:48 IST
On Sunday, Sabitra, the league’s top goalscorer, Sandhiya Ranganathan, and Indumathi and Roja Devi got on the scoresheet for the Malabarians.

On Sunday, Sabitra, the league’s top goalscorer, Sandhiya Ranganathan, and Indumathi and Roja Devi got on the scoresheet for the Malabarians. | Photo Credit: Twitter/ Indian Football

Gokulam Kerala FC completed a three peat in some style, beating Kickstart FC 5-0 in a lopsided final to clinch its third IWL crown.

Gokulam Kerala FC underlined its dominance in Indian women’s football, beating Kickstart FC 5-0 in the Indian Women’s League final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This is GKFC’s third title in a row in the competition.

The reigning champion has been in fine form throughout the campaign. With some of the most experienced stalwarts in their ranks like Ashalata Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Dangmei Grace and goal machine Sabitra Bhandari, they have established a formidable core of the team.

IWL season awards
Best emerging player: Astam Oraon (KSFC)
Golden Glove: Linthoi Devi (KSFC)
Golden Boot: Sabitra Bhandari (GKFC)
Golden Ball: Indumathi Kathiresan (GKFC)

On Sunday, Sabitra, the league’s top goalscorer, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Indumathi and Roja Devi got on the scoresheet for the Malabarians.

Kickstart created history by reaching their maiden Hero IWL final. Led by skipper Dalima Chhibber, the team have delivered a memorable campaign so far, finishing second in Group B before dispatching HOPS 2-1 in the quarter-final. In what was supposed to be a too-close-to-call semi-final, Kickstart secured a convincing 2-0 win over Sethu. Kickstart were placed third in the IWL last season, and ahead of this campaign.

The season ends with GKFC scoring a whopping 64 goals and going unbeaten for 10 games. The side will now play in the AFC Women’s Club Championship.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us