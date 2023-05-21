IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala thrash Kickstart FC 5-0 to win third consecutive title

Gokulam Kerala FC underlined its dominance in Indian women’s football, beating Kickstart FC 5-0 in the Indian Women’s League final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This is GKFC’s third title in a row in the competition.

The reigning champion has been in fine form throughout the campaign. With some of the most experienced stalwarts in their ranks like Ashalata Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Dangmei Grace and goal machine Sabitra Bhandari, they have established a formidable core of the team.

IWL season awards Best emerging player: Astam Oraon (KSFC) Golden Glove: Linthoi Devi (KSFC) Golden Boot: Sabitra Bhandari (GKFC) Golden Ball: Indumathi Kathiresan (GKFC)

On Sunday, Sabitra, the league’s top goalscorer, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Indumathi and Roja Devi got on the scoresheet for the Malabarians.

Kickstart created history by reaching their maiden Hero IWL final. Led by skipper Dalima Chhibber, the team have delivered a memorable campaign so far, finishing second in Group B before dispatching HOPS 2-1 in the quarter-final. In what was supposed to be a too-close-to-call semi-final, Kickstart secured a convincing 2-0 win over Sethu. Kickstart were placed third in the IWL last season, and ahead of this campaign.

The season ends with GKFC scoring a whopping 64 goals and going unbeaten for 10 games. The side will now play in the AFC Women’s Club Championship.