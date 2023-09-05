MagazineBuy Print

Injured duo Grealish and Alexander-Arnold withdraw from England squad

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish and Liverpool midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of England’s September fixtures due to injuries, the Football Association said on Monday.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 09:42 IST , Gdansk

Reuters
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish in action.
Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish and Liverpool midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of England’s September fixtures due to injuries, the Football Association said on Monday.

The duo arrived at the national football centre, St. George’s Park, but subsequently pulled out from the England squad after undergoing injury assessments related to injuries they had sustained before the camp.

READ | Koeman wants Dutch team to toughen up before Euro qualifiers

The FA added that manager Gareth Southgate would not be adding more players to the squad he had announced last Thursday.

England will face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday in a Euro 2024 qualifier before travelling to Glasgow to take on Scotland in a friendly three days later.

England leads Group C with 12 points from four games, six points ahead of second-placed Ukraine.

Manchester City /

Jack Grealish /

Trent Alexander-Arnold /

Liverpool /

Gareth Southgate /

England

