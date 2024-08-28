MagazineBuy Print

League Cup: O’Riley injured as Brighton cruises past Crawley 4-0 in second round

Matt O’Riley went straight into the starting lineup a day after completing his 25 million pound ($33.15 million) move from Celtic to the Premier League but lasted only nine minutes.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 11:17 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Adam Webster, left, and Crawley Town’s Ronan Darcy battle for the ball during an English League Cup match.
infoIcon

Matt O’Riley hobbled off minutes into his Brighton and Hove Albion debut before the high-flying hosts swept aside third-tier Crawley Town 4-0 in the second round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

The Denmark midfielder went straight into the starting lineup a day after completing his 25 million pound ($33.15 million) move from Celtic to the Premier League but lasted only nine minutes.

He was helped off after treatment to an apparent left ankle injury following a heavy tackle.

Simon Adingra slotted the Seagulls ahead in the 31st and Brighton, second in the Premier League after two games, finished with a flourish as Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Mark O’Mahony scored in the second half.

Their third win in three games was another boost for Brighton ahead of a tough trip to Arsenal in the league next Saturday.

There were no upsets for any of the Premier League sides in action with Fulham, Crystal Palace and Leicester City all seeing off lower-ranked opponents without drama.

Struggling Everton was made to sweat at home against fourth-tier Doncaster Rovers, which could even feel unfortunate to go in goalless at the break before Sean Dyche’s side ran out as 3-0 winners.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Matt O’Riley got injured during the second-round League Cup match against Crawley Town.
After shipping seven goals without reply in the Premier League, Everton finally found the net through Tim Iroegbunam in the 53rd, new signing Iliman Ndiaye in the 74th and Beto in the 83rd after missing an earlier chance.

Fulham was a 2-0 away winner at League One Birmingham City, Palace swept past Norwich City 4-0 and promoted Leicester, and also walloped League Two Tranmere Rovers 4-0 for its first win of the season.

The second round is the start of the competition for those Premier League clubs not playing in Europe this season, with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal joining in the third round.

Stoke City was among the night’s high scorers, the Championship side winning 5-0 at second-tier rivals Middlesbrough.

Dutch winger Million Manhoef scored two of those goals within seven minutes of coming on as a second half substitute.

Sheffield Wednesday won 5-1 at Grimsby Town while Preston North End beat Harrogate 5-0.

Queens Park Rangers beat Championship rivals Luton Town 4-1 on penalties after ending the game 1-1 to go through to the third round.

