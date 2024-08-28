MagazineBuy Print

Uruguayan defender Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match

The 27-year-old had been undergoing medical treatment since collapsing during a Copa Libertadores game against Sao Paulo on August 22 in Brazil.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 11:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Nacional’s defender Juan Manuel Izquierdo collapsed on the pitch after suffering an irregular heartbeat last week.
Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo, who collapsed on the pitch after suffering an irregular heartbeat last week, has died, his Uruguayan club said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old had been undergoing medical treatment since collapsing during a Copa Libertadores game against Sao Paulo on August 22 in Brazil.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that the Club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo,” Nacional wrote on X.

“We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for his irreparable loss.”

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of South American soccer’s governing body, also extended his condolences to Izquierdo’s family and friends.

“South American football is in mourning,” he added.

Sao Paulo said it was deeply saddened by the news, calling it a “sad day for football”.

Izquierdo fell to the ground unconscious in the 84th minute of the match at the Morumbi stadium without coming into contact with another player.

He was taken off the pitch in an ambulance before being treated at the intensive care unit of the Albert Einstein Hospital.

