Man City midfielder Gundogan scores fastest FA Cup final goal against Manchester United

Published : Jun 03, 2023 19:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in the history of FA Cup in the final against Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

It took just 13 seconds for the German to get his name on the scoresheet and put his team ahead as United was caught napping early on in the game. With the goal, he surpassed the record of a former Man United player Louis Saha, who had struck for Everton against Chelsea in the 2009 final, 25 seconds after kick-off.

Erling Haaland’s attempt to head the ball was blocked by United defender Victor Lindelof, only to see it fall for Gundogan. The German struck a powerful volley with his right foot that rattled the net, giving the Premier League champions an early lead.

This was Gundogan’s 10th goal of the season, in all competitions, and the first goal in the FA Cup this season.

Manchester City, having won the League title, is looking to secure a treble for the first time and is playing arch-rival Manchester United in a major final for the first-time.

