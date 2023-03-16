Manchester United’s midfielder Casemiro started in the side’s Europa League round of 16 match against Real Betis on Thursday.

LIVE SCORE - Real Betis vs Manchester United, Europa League

The Brazilian midfielder was sent off in the Premier League match against Southampton this past weekend. This was his second red card of the season which meant he was suspended for four games. The club too decided to not appeal the decision.

Despite this, he was able to make the starting lineup for the second leg against the Spanish club.

This was because Casemiro’s suspension is only applicable in FA competitions i.e. Premier League and FA Cup.

Casemiro will be unavailable for United’s F.A. Cup quarterfinal against Fulham on Sunday. He will then miss its Premier League matches against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton.

United leads the tie 4-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg at the Old Trafford.