Football

How is Casemiro playing Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Betis despite red card?

Here is how Casemiro started in the Europa League despite getting a red card in United’s previous match against Southampton.

Team Sportstar
16 March, 2023 23:26 IST
16 March, 2023 23:26 IST
Casemiro warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match against Real Betis.

Casemiro warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match against Real Betis. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here is how Casemiro started in the Europa League despite getting a red card in United’s previous match against Southampton.

Manchester United’s midfielder Casemiro started in the side’s Europa League round of 16 match against Real Betis on Thursday.

LIVE SCORE - Real Betis vs Manchester United, Europa League

The Brazilian midfielder was sent off in the Premier League match against Southampton this past weekend. This was his second red card of the season which meant he was suspended for four games. The club too decided to not appeal the decision.

Despite this, he was able to make the starting lineup for the second leg against the Spanish club.

This was because Casemiro’s suspension is only applicable in FA competitions i.e. Premier League and FA Cup.

Casemiro will be unavailable for United’s F.A. Cup quarterfinal against Fulham on Sunday. He will then miss its Premier League matches against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton.

United leads the tie 4-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg at the Old Trafford.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us