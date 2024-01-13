Stimac rues India’s sloppy errors in AFC Asian Cup opener defeat to Australia

India’s coach Igor Stimac said that he was happy overall with the team’s performance but was disappointed with the sloppy errors, which led to two goals against Australia in their AFC Asian Cup opener at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Saturday.

“We expected a very difficult match for us, with the physicality of Australia and all these corners which were coming, especially from the right side. But (I am) not so happy with the result at the end because both goals came out of our sloppy reactions,” Stimac told reporters after the match.

“These goals didn’t come out of Australia’s brilliant display but because of our irresponsibility at a certain point in time.”

The Blue Tigers’ astute defending took heavyweight Australia by surprise early on, which failed to open the scoring in the first 45 minutes in front of a 36,253-strong crowd, comprising mostly Indians.

“I’m happy as a coach because we held Australia in the first half to a draw with only one clear chance during the first 45 minutes, and that chance was on our side. So we couldn’t open the score in this game, and then God knows what would have happened.”

India came agonisingly close to scoring in the 16th minute when Sunil Chhetri’s flying header from a Nikhil Poojary cross flew wide.

“But the second half was not good. We couldn’t get out of that zone where we were just not being able to make that second pass and go over the half line, which we have been working really hard on,” Stimac added.

Selecting a taller side

Stimac’s squad selection surprised many as his preferred left-back Akash Mishra, and experienced midfielders Anirudh Thapa and Mahesh Singh Naorem were both benched. Instead, debutant Deepak Tangri started in defensive midfield while Subhasish Bose played the left-back role.

After the match, the Croat admitted that it was done to reduce the aerial disadvantage as much as possible, especially against a side which features a 200 cm-tall defender, Harry Souttar.

“We tried, for the last seven to 10 days, various combinations for our midfielders who are here, and it was obvious that we will not be able to stop all problems coming from their players, entering the channels and looking to receive the ball in the box,” Stimac said.

“So, it was either to risk too much without having a great option on No. 10 (Mahesh or Thapa) position or to maybe, go with Deepak, who was brilliant in the training session, the most confident midfielder we have at the moment in passing in responsibility, taking action, great attitude. Everything was spot on. And that’s why he earned his position in the first XI,” he added.

Suresh Singh started in midfield with Tangri and Lalengmawia Ralte.

“We started with one number six and two number eights instead of one No. 10. That was the only way we could handle (Connor) Metcalfe and (Craig) Goodwin getting into the gaps and trying to receive these balls in these dangerous positions.”

The coach, however, added that the team will look to bury the blows of the defeat and start afresh against Uzbekistan, five days later.

“Overall I’m happy, which is difficult to say after you suffer a defeat, but this came against Australia, and we are looking ahead to the next two games. Our competition starts now,” he said.