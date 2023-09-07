India vs Iraq, Live Score, 2023 King’s Cup semifinal: IRQ 1 - 1 IND; Mahesh opener cancelled out by Al-Hammadi penalty

Live Streaming info

When and where will the match between India and Iraq be played?

The match between India and Iraq in the 2023 King’s Cup will be played on Thursday, September 7 at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The kick-off is at 4:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch India vs Iraq King’s Cup semifinal?

The game between India and Iraq at 2023 King’s Cup in Thailand will be telecast live on Eurosport. The live streaming will be available on FIFA+ TV.