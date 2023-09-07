MagazineBuy Print

India vs Iraq, Live Score, 2023 King’s Cup semifinal: IRQ 1 - 1 IND; Mahesh opener cancelled out by Al-Hammadi penalty

IND vs IRQ, Live score: Sportstar’s live coverage and updates from the King’s Cup semifinal between India and Iraq at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Updated : Sep 07, 2023 16:43 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu reacts during the 2022 World Cup Round 2 match between India and Qatar.
File Photo: India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu reacts during the 2022 World Cup Round 2 match between India and Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu reacts during the 2022 World Cup Round 2 match between India and Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 King’s Cup semifinal between India and Iraq at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

  • September 07, 2023 16:39
    37’

    Hussein Ali with a shot following some brisk passing from Iraq in the penalty box. The shot is blocked but the referee eventually blows for a freekick in India’s favour.

  • September 07, 2023 16:36
    34’ IRQ 1 - 1 IND

    The freekick hits the post!! Bashar with the freekick from the middle of the pitch, almost found its way through to the net. Looks like Sandhu got fingertips to it to push it onto the post.

  • September 07, 2023 16:34
    32’

    Manvir ventures out into the flank and the ball is played through to him. No real support from the others and the ball eventually goes out for an Iraq through.

  • September 07, 2023 16:32
    30’ IRQ 1 - 1 IND

    Iraq come again, trying to find a second goal. Akash Mishra does well to cut the ball out but India loses possession fairly quickly again.

  • September 07, 2023 16:28
    27’ Iraq equalises!!

    Penalty for Iraq!! Al-Hammadi makes no mistake from the spot and Iraq are level. Jhingan given a yellow card for the handball in the box as well. Despite repelling the Iraqi attacks well, India loses its advantage in the game.

    IRQ 1 - 1 IND

  • September 07, 2023 16:28
    26’

    Goal scorer continously pressing the right back Ali. Referee deems it a foul and gives a free-kick. India has done well to put pressure after the opener. Iraq hasn’t been allowed to dictate the play.

  • September 07, 2023 16:25
    23’ IRQ 0 - 1 IND

    Akash Mishra lifts a ball into the box from the touchline, just a touch above Manvir who jumped to try and meet it. Foul eventually given Iraq’s way for a push in the box.

  • September 07, 2023 16:24
    22’

    Al Ammadi with a chance from the edge of the box for Iraq, no real power on the shot and it trickles behind for a goalkick.

  • September 07, 2023 16:22
    20’ IRQ 0 - 1 IND

    A slip from Anwar Ali as he tries to pass the ball back to the keeper in the midst of the Iraqi press. Gurpreet takes no chances and clears.

  • September 07, 2023 16:20
    19’

    Corner for India as the Iraq defence clears. The ball in into the near post and is easily cleared by the defence.

  • September 07, 2023 16:17
    16’ India leads!!!

    Mahesh scores!! Wonder full through ball from Sahal and Naorem Mahesh makes the perfect run into the box and slots it past the keeper at the near post. What a wonderful goal for the Blue Tigers.

    IRQ 0 - 1 IND

  • September 07, 2023 16:17
    15’

    A freekick for India near the halway line after a foul by Ali Ammadi. Thapa tries a long freekick but there are no takers. Iraq quickly counter and Thapa tries a risky header back to Gurpreet. A close call that for Thapa.

  • September 07, 2023 16:15
    13’ IRQ 0 - 0 IND

    Excellent play from India to find Akash Mishra free on the left flank. Referee blows for an offside but replays suggest that was a very close call.

  • September 07, 2023 16:13
    12’

    Possession given away by Ashique in dangerous territory but the striker Al-Hamadi didn’t read the through ball played and India escapes.

  • September 07, 2023 16:11
    9’ IRQ 0 - 0 IND

    Gurpreet clatters into the attacker as he tries to come in and punch a long free-kick. No real complaints from the Iraqi players and the game continues.

  • September 07, 2023 16:09
    7’

    First real opportunity for Iraq as the ball makes it way into the penalty box, cut back by the right winger but the defence positioned perfectly to deal with the danger.

  • September 07, 2023 16:08
    6’

    India content with giving possession to Iraq. Not much of a press in the front third as well. Thapa with a wayward pass near the right touchline that goes out for an Iraq throw-in.

  • September 07, 2023 16:04
    3’ IRQ 0 - 0 IND

    Iraq with the early possession and manage to get a cross in from the left flank, cleared by the defence though and India counter. Can only manage a throw-in but.

  • September 07, 2023 16:02
    Kick-Off

    India is its blue kit, Iraq in its full whites. India get us underway.

  • September 07, 2023 15:58
    Less than five minutes to go

    Players stride out to the middle along with the match officials. The national anthems of both the teams are played.

  • September 07, 2023 15:49
    Not long to go now!
  • September 07, 2023 15:42
    Head Coach speaks ahead of the semifinal
  • September 07, 2023 15:35
    King’s Cup 2023 Semifinal Schedule

    September 7, Thursday

    Iraq vs India - 4:00 PM IST
    Thailand vs Lebanon - 7:00 PM IST

  • September 07, 2023 15:29
    The Iraq NT is set for the semifinal
  • September 07, 2023 15:21
    King’s Cup semifinal awaits
  • September 07, 2023 15:10
    Starting XI

    Iraq: Jalal Hasan (GK), H. Ali, Sulaka, Putros, Doski, Ammari, Rashid, Bayesh, H. Ali, Resan, Al-Hamadi

    India: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuriniyan, Manvir Singh

  • September 07, 2023 15:06
    Live Streaming info

    When and where will the match between India and Iraq be played?

    The match between India and Iraq in the 2023 King’s Cup will be played on Thursday, September 7 at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The kick-off is at 4:00 PM IST.

    Where can I watch India vs Iraq King’s Cup semifinal?

    The game between India and Iraq at 2023 King’s Cup in Thailand will be telecast live on Eurosport. The live streaming will be available on FIFA+ TV.

  • September 07, 2023 15:05
    Preview

    When Sunil Chhetri, a 39-year-old forward, outweighs every national team forward in terms of fitness and goal-poaching, it is an obvious problem Igor Stimac and his team would like to think ahead about.

    It is not rocket science to figure out the overdependence of the team on Chhetri for goals. The Blue Tigers rode on his winner against Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup, and he was the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner in the SAFF Championships.

    Head coach Igor Stimac will have options in Manvir Singh and Rahim Ali to find his next No. 9. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

    When Sunil Chhetri, a 39-year-old forward, outweighs every national team forward in terms of fitness and goal-poaching, it is an obvious problem Igor Stimac and his team would like to think ahead about.

    It is not rocket science to figure out the overdependence of the team on Chhetri for goals. The Blue Tigers rode on his winner against Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup, and he was the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner in the SAFF Championships.

    Chhetri is the No. 9. But for how long?

    Last season, the Bengaluru FC captain initially fell off the pecking order of the starting squad under Simon Grayson, the head coach of the Indian Super League (ISL) side.

    But his presence as the sole national team striker (in the starting XI) has become fait accompli primarily because no young striker has been as good as him.

    The King’s Cup 2023, India’s next international tournament in the September FIFA window, might just provide a silver lining here.

    Read Full preview: King’s Cup 2023: Litmus test for India to find its next No. 9 with FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers ahead

  • September 07, 2023 15:01
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 King’s Cup semifinal between India and Iraq in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Stay Tuned for the preview, Starting XIs, Live streaming info and live updates from the game.

