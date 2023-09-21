India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Preview, stats, streaming info; Kick-off at 1:30pm

Streaming/Telecast info

Where and when is the Asian Games match between India and Bangladesh happening?

The match between India and Bangladesh will be played in the Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou on September 21, Thursday at 1:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the Asian Games match between India and Bangladesh?

The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website.