MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info

IND vs IRQ: Here are the streaming and telecast details of the King’s Cup 2023 semifinal between India and Iraq set to be played in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 07:09 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, along with team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 after beating Kuwait in the finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, along with team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 after beating Kuwait in the finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, along with team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 after beating Kuwait in the finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Match Preview

India will sorely miss their talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri as they return to action after two months against higher-ranked Iraq in the four-team King’s Cup, here on Thursday.

Chhetri, who played a key role in India’s title triumph in the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship, has taken a break to spend time with his wife following the birth of their son.

The Igor Stimac-coached side returns to action on the back of winning a hat-trick of titles that also include the Tri-Nation tournament in Imphal in March.

Ranked 29 places above India in the FIFA rankings, Iraq, who recently won the Arabian Gulf Cup, will start as firm favourites in the four-nation tournament where the winners of the two round robin matches play the final.

In the other match, hosts Thailand will take on Lebanon later in the day. The two losing teams will fight for the bronze medal before Sunday’s final.

That India are yet to defeat Iraq in six matches (four losses, two draws) make this all the more difficult for the Stimac-coached side.

The last time India took on Iraq, the Blue Tigers lost 0-2 in a Sharjah friendly before the 2011 Asian Cup.

“I hope that we’re going to give everything on the pitch to do something good against a strong side like Iraq, who are Arabian Gulf Cup champions,” said Stimac in the pre-match media interaction.

“After beating Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, they are one of the clear favourites in the upcoming Asian Cup. So it’s going to be very difficult for us, but I hope our boys will enjoy the game,” he added.

Iraq are coached by Jesus Casas, junior to Stimac by six years and was a youth team player for Spanish side Cádiz CF, where the Croatian played for two seasons between 1992 and 1994.

RELATED: King’s Cup 2023: Litmus test for India to find its next No. 9 with FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers ahead

“I’m very happy to be seated here with an old friend from my playing days in Spain,” Stimac said.

Casas also showed respect for India.

“India are not easy. We have watched their matches. They are a very good team, very organised. They know a lot of ways to attack. They can play short ball and long ball. But our target is to win this tournament and prepare for the World Cup qualifiers,” Casas said.

The King’s Cup will mark India’s fourth appearance in the tournament and first time after 2019 when the Blue Tigers reached the semi-finals but were defeated by Curacao.

They bounced back with a 1-0 victory over hosts Thailand to return with a bronze medal.

- PTI

King’s Cup 2023 Semifinal Schedule
September 7, Thursday
Iraq vs India - 4:00 PM IST
Thailand vs Lebanon - 7:00 PM IST
Live Streaming info
When and where will the match between India and Iraq be played?
The match between India and Iraq in the 2023 King’s Cup will be played on Thursday, September 7 at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The kick-off is at 4:00 PM IST.
Where can I watch India vs Iraq King’s Cup semifinal?
The game between India and Iraq at 2023 King’s Cup in Thailand will be telecast live on Eurosport. The live streaming will be available on FIFA+ TV.
India King’s Cup 2023 Squad
 Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh.
Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra.
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP.

Related Topics

India /

King’s Cup /

Iraq

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Gauff faces Muchova, Sabalenka takes on Keys in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi, Haaland, Mbappe among Ballon d’Or 2023 nominees; Bonmati, Kerr, Earps in female best list; Bellingham, Gavi included in Kopa; Martinez, Ederson for Yashin award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deschamps not taking France’s Euro 2024 qualification for granted
    Reuters
  4. Messi, Haaland, Mbappe among Ballon d’Or 2023 nominees; Bonmati, Kerr, Earps in female best list; Bellingham, Gavi included in Kopa; Martinez, Ederson for Yashin award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rodgers backs Henderson against ‘morality officers’ over Saudi move
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Gauff faces Muchova, Sabalenka takes on Keys in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi, Haaland, Mbappe among Ballon d’Or 2023 nominees; Bonmati, Kerr, Earps in female best list; Bellingham, Gavi included in Kopa; Martinez, Ederson for Yashin award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment