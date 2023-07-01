MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

India vs Lebanon LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal?

IND v LBN: Here’s the streaming and telecast details of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal match between India and Lebanon, being played in Bengaluru.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 06:21 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The final pieces of advice: Indian Football team head Coach Igor Stimac, who will not be able to be in the dugout, in action during India's training ahead of SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal against Lebanon.
The final pieces of advice: Indian Football team head Coach Igor Stimac, who will not be able to be in the dugout, in action during India’s training ahead of SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal against Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

The final pieces of advice: Indian Football team head Coach Igor Stimac, who will not be able to be in the dugout, in action during India's training ahead of SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal against Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

Preview

One of the reasons the 2023 SAFF Championship welcomed two West Asian sides in Kuwait and Lebanon was to make the tournament more competitive.

India, after all, has won eight of the past 13 editions, and the presence of a couple of evenly-matched teams would certainly liven up proceedings.

The India – Kuwait game on Tuesday fit the billing, and India nearly edged the contest before an unfortunate own goal denied it a famous win.

On Saturday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the hope is for another feisty encounter as the host look to put one across Lebanon in the semifinals.

Streaming info
When will the match between India and Lebanon be played?
The match between India and Lebanon will be played on Saturday, July 1. The kick-off is at 7:30 PM IST.
Where can I watch India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship match?
The game between India and Lebanon in the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023 will be streamed live on FanCode on subscription basis. On TV, it can be watched on DD Bharati.

Recent history suggests that India has the edge, having beaten Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final a fortnight ago and drawn the other group-stage game in Bhubaneswar.

Indian beat Lebanon to win the Intercontinental Cup, a result it will look to repeat in the SAFF Championship semifinal in Bengaluru.

Indian beat Lebanon to win the Intercontinental Cup, a result it will look to repeat in the SAFF Championship semifinal in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu

Form-wise, India can take heart from the performance against Kuwait where it was the better team for large chunks of the match.

The Blue Tigers pressed high up the pitch, attacked in droves and transitioned excellently from defence to offence. Sunil Chhetri up front, the wingers in Ashique Kuruniyan and Lallianzuala Chhangte, and the defenders in Akash Mishra and Anwar Ali were all excellent.

“We are really motivated and I am pushing my players psychologically to make them believe we can succeed.”Lebanon coach Aleksandar Illic before the semifinal

However, against Lebanon, Chhetri and Co. will have to do without Sandesh Jhingan in defence and head coach Igor Stimac on the touchline.

The towering Jhingan, who played a pivotal role in the 1-1 draw against Kuwait, is suspended after picking up his second yellow card while Stimac is banned after his second red in as many matches.

That Lebanon will be keen to avenge the Intercontinental Cup loss will add spice.

The Aleksandar Ilic-coached outfit topped Group B with three wins out of three and the Serbian’s promise of “Total Football” indicated that his wards will play to win.

“There are no secrets any more [between the teams],” declared Ilic, on Friday. “We are really motivated and I am pushing my players psychologically to make them believe we can succeed. It will be very important that we score the first goal. That will help us end the semifinal in a positive way.”

-N. Sudarshan

