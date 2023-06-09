India vs Mongolia LIVE score; IND 1-0 MNG; Intercontinental Cup updates: Sahal scores for a Blue Tigers lead

Streaming/Telecast information

When does the the Intercontinental cup tie between India and Mongolia start?

The Intercontinental Cup tie between India and Mongolia will start at 7.30 pm IST at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where can I watch the Intercontinental cup tie between India and Mongolia?

The Intercontinental Cup tie between India and Mongolia can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Live telecast of Intercontinental Cup football matches will be available on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.