Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Live

India vs Mongolia LIVE score; IND 1-0 MNG; Intercontinental Cup updates: Sahal scores for a Blue Tigers lead

IND vs MNG: Catch the score and live updates of the India vs Mongolia Intercontinental Cup match from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Updated : Jun 09, 2023 19:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Sahal scored in the second minute to give a 1-0 lead to India.
lightbox-info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the India vs Mongolia Intercontinental Cup match from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
  • June 09, 2023 19:43
    5’

    It has been all India inside the opening five minutes. The Blue Tigers making use of the whole pitch by involving their wingers. The Mongolian defence is pegged back at the moment.

  • June 09, 2023 19:38
    2’ GOAL: IND 1-0 MNG!

    GOOOALL!! SAHAL OPENS THE SCORING THE THE BLUE TIGERS!! Anirudh Thapa delivers a good low cross from the right. Mongolia keeper Enkhtaivan gets a touch but cannot hold on to the ball. The rebound falls to Sahal, who lashes the ball inside the net.

  • June 09, 2023 19:37
    1’

    Udanta uses full use of his pace to win a corner for his team in the opening minute of the match.

  • June 09, 2023 19:36
    KICK-OFF!!

    The match between India and Mongolia is underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

    Both teams observed a minute’s silence for the lives lost in the Odisha train tragedy prior to kick-off.

  • June 09, 2023 19:17
    15 mintutes to kick-off!
  • June 09, 2023 19:14
    India vs Mongolia Starting XI

  • June 09, 2023 18:17
    Streaming/Telecast information

    When does the the Intercontinental cup tie between India and Mongolia start?

    The Intercontinental Cup tie between India and Mongolia will start at 7.30 pm IST at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

    Where can I watch the Intercontinental cup tie between India and Mongolia?

    The Intercontinental Cup tie between India and Mongolia can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

    Live telecast of Intercontinental Cup football matches will be available on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

  • June 09, 2023 18:07
    PREVIEW

    The Indian senior national men’s football team will take on Mongolia on the opening day to restart its quest to regain the crown in the Intercontinental Cup, which gets underway here at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

    The invitational tournament hosted by India, which saw its first edition in Mumbai in 2018, is an opportunity for the national side to test its preparedness ahead of the continental and world competitions.

    India won the inaugural edition before it lost the crown in the next edition when DPR Korea became the champion in 2019.

    READ MORE

