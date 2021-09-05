Nepal vs India Live score: Anirudh Thapa, Chhetri start for India; kick-off at 5.15 pm

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Nepal vs India international friendly match played at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal. This is Aashin Prasad bringing you the minute-by-minute update.

Plenty of changes as expected, seven in total to Igor Stimac's XI. Chhetri, Manvir, Chinglensana and Subhasish remain the only ones to retain their places from the 1-1 draw on Thursday.

TEAM NEWS

India XI: Amrinder Singh (23); Seriton Fernandes (26), Chinglensana Singh (4), Pritam Kotal (20), Subhasish Bose (3); Bipin Singh (14), Anirudh Thapa (7), Lalengmawia (18), Rahim Ali (22); Sunil Chhetri (11), Manvir Singh (9)

Nepal XI: Kiran Kumar Lambu (16), Dinesh Rajbanshi (2), Gautam Shreshta (5), Manish Dangi (21), Ananta Tamang (4), Suman Lama (12), Tej Tamang (13), Pujan Uparkoti (11), Aasish Lama (10), Ayush Ghalan (19), Sujal Shrestha (15)

Hello everyone. The Indian men's football team is back in action and will look for an improved showing today in the repeat fixtire. We are just minutes away from the team news.

Match Preview

Held by a lowly Nepal in its last match, the Indian men's football team would settle for nothing less than a victory in the second international friendly against the Himalayan nation here on Sunday.

At 105, India is ranked much above the 171st placed Nepal in the FIFA rankings, but still then the Sunil Chhetri-led side produced a below-par show in the first match to be held to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Substitute Anirudh Thapa came in as saviour for the visitor as he found the equaliser in the 60th minute after Nepal grabbed the lead through Anjan Bista in the 36th minute.

On Sunday, India will need a better showing to outwit a determined Nepal, who will brimming with confidence following the last match result.

The friendlies are being organised as part of preparations for next month's SAFF Championships in Maldives.

The five-team SAFF Championships will be held from October 3 to October 13 at the National Stadium in Male.

Besides India, the other participating teams are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, hosts Maldives and Nepal.

India head coach Igor Stimac was not happy with the performance but hoped for a better show from his wards on Sunday.

"The mood is positive and our boys are aware that they can do much better. Of course, we are still short with the energy level because we are just at the end of the second week of preparation, and the legs are still heavy. But, they are looking forward to put in a better performance," he said.

"We are going to change a few things, and see if that can help us in terms of passing with more confidence, and getting forward easier." India custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu too feels that the team needs to raise its bar on Sunday to come out on the positive side of the result.

"The last game was a tough one and Nepal were very organised. We had moments where we could have done better as a team, and there were moments where we did get better.

"We need to make sure that we have a strong mentality going into the second game. We need to make sure that we use it to prepare for the SAFF Championship in good order," he said.

Thapa, who suffered an injury scare in his ankle in the last match, is fit to play on Sunday.

"I am fine now," assured Thapa.

"I have been working on my short sprints, especially my start. That allowed me to connect the ball ahead of my marker, and even goalkeeper Kiran-bhai (Kiran Limbu)," he explains.

"We were much better in the second half in the first match and wished the match could have continued for some more time for us to find the winner," Thapa concluded.

Complete Indian squad

Goalkeepers - Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Defenders - Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes; Midfielders - Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Pronay Halder; Forwards - Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary.

Complete Nepal Squad

Nepal squad: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Deep Karki, Bishal Shrestha, Bikesh Kuthu, Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Gautam Shrestha, Rohit Chand, Suman Aryal, Rajan Gurung, Kamal Thapa, Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Rai, Nitin Thapa, Pujan Uperkoti, Santosh Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Sunil Bal, Suraj Jeu Thakuri, Tej Tamang, Aashish Lama, Anjan Bista, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha, Suman Lama

