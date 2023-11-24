Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch CFC vs EB match; Preview

Indian top-flight football returns after the international break as Chennaiyin FC (CFC) hosts East Bengal FC (EB) in an Indian Super League (2023-24) match at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Both Chennaiyin and East Bengal come into the match on the back of defeats in their last matches, against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters, respectively.

Before the loss against Goa, the Marina Machans seemed to have found their tempo with back-to-back wins against Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC. East Bengal, however, has looked deficient in all departments, with Carles Cuadrat’s men managing to notch just one win in five outings in the league.

Predicted lineups:

CFC: Debjit Majumder; Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ryan Edwards, Sachu Siby; Cristian Battocchio, Jiteshwor Singh; Ninthoi Meitei, Rafael Crivellaro, Vincy Barreto; Jordan Murray

EB: Prabhsukhan Gill; Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Jose Pardo, Nishu Kumar; Nandha Kumar, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mahesh Singh; Cleiton Silva, Javier Siverio