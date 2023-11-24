MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch CFC vs EB match; Preview

CFC vs EBFC: All you need to know before the Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 19:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rafael Schuler Crivellaro of Chennaiyin FC celebrates after scoring goal against Punjab FC.
Rafael Schuler Crivellaro of Chennaiyin FC celebrates after scoring goal against Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rafael Schuler Crivellaro of Chennaiyin FC celebrates after scoring goal against Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Indian top-flight football returns after the international break as Chennaiyin FC (CFC) hosts East Bengal FC (EB) in an Indian Super League (2023-24) match at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday. 

Both Chennaiyin and East Bengal come into the match on the back of defeats in their last matches, against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters, respectively.

Before the loss against Goa, the Marina Machans seemed to have found their tempo with back-to-back wins against Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC. East Bengal, however, has looked deficient in all departments, with Carles Cuadrat’s men managing to notch just one win in five outings in the league. 

Read the full preview here

Predicted lineups:

CFC: Debjit Majumder; Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ryan Edwards, Sachu Siby; Cristian Battocchio, Jiteshwor Singh; Ninthoi Meitei, Rafael Crivellaro, Vincy Barreto; Jordan Murray

EB: Prabhsukhan Gill; Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Jose Pardo, Nishu Kumar; Nandha Kumar, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mahesh Singh; Cleiton Silva, Javier Siverio  

Streaming/telecast information
When will the Cheennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL match start?
The Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 5:30 PM IST, Saturday, November 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch the Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL match?
The Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

