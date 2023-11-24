Indian top-flight football returns after the international break as Chennaiyin FC (CFC) hosts East Bengal FC (EB) in an Indian Super League (2023-24) match at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday.
Both Chennaiyin and East Bengal come into the match on the back of defeats in their last matches, against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters, respectively.
Before the loss against Goa, the Marina Machans seemed to have found their tempo with back-to-back wins against Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC. East Bengal, however, has looked deficient in all departments, with Carles Cuadrat’s men managing to notch just one win in five outings in the league.
Predicted lineups:
CFC: Debjit Majumder; Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ryan Edwards, Sachu Siby; Cristian Battocchio, Jiteshwor Singh; Ninthoi Meitei, Rafael Crivellaro, Vincy Barreto; Jordan Murray
EB: Prabhsukhan Gill; Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Jose Pardo, Nishu Kumar; Nandha Kumar, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mahesh Singh; Cleiton Silva, Javier Siverio
Streaming/telecast information
Latest on Sportstar
- Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch CFC vs EB match; Preview
- National Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa among stars to battle it out in Shillong
- Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius granted parole, to be released from prison on January 5
- Formula One set to change sprint format for 2024
- Who is Claudio Echeverri - Argentina’s hat-trick hero vs Brazil in FIFA U-17 World Cup
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE