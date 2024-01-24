MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Live Streaming Info Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Head-to-head record, when and where to watch semifinal?

All you need to know before the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC semifinal match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 17:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC captain Cleiton clebrates after scoring goal.
East Bengal FC captain Cleiton clebrates after scoring goal. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
infoIcon

East Bengal FC captain Cleiton clebrates after scoring goal. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will face off in the first semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Both teams advanced to the last-four stage with a perfect record which got them nine points in their groups. Here is all you need to know before the semifinal kicks off.

Head to Head Record

Played: 7 | East Bengal: 2 | Jamshedpur: 2 | Draw: 3

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
When and where will the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal kick-off?
The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal will kick-off at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 24, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where can you watch the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal?
The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semifinal will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.
You can also live stream the match for free on the Jio Cinema app and website.

