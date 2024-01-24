East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Live Streaming Info Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Head-to-head record, when and where to watch semifinal?

East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will face off in the first semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Both teams advanced to the last-four stage with a perfect record which got them nine points in their groups. Here is all you need to know before the semifinal kicks off.

Head to Head Record

Played: 7 | East Bengal: 2 | Jamshedpur: 2 | Draw: 3