Lynda stars in Odisha FC’s win in AFC Women’s Champions League preliminary stage

Odisha FC claimed a win in its maiden outing in the AFC Women’s Champions League. It beat Lion City Sailors in the first preliminary round match.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 16:18 IST , AMMAN - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC players celebrate the win over Lion City Sailors
Odisha FC players celebrate the win over Lion City Sailors | Photo Credit: OFC MEDIA
infoIcon

Odisha FC players celebrate the win over Lion City Sailors | Photo Credit: OFC MEDIA

Lynda Kom scored a brace in a dominating 4-1 victory for Odisha FC (OFC) over Singapore’s Lion City Sailors. This was the club’s first foray on the continental stage as it aims to qualify into the AFC Women’s Champions League group stage.

In a tightly contested start to the game, Odisha took the lead in the 20th minute at the Prince Mohammad Stadium, Jordan with an own goal from Neha’s corner.

While OFC should have scored more with the number of chances they got, it was Lion City Sailors who equalised in the 40th minute with a well-taken shot across the goal.

READ | Did not join protest as Mohun Bagan captain but as citizen of India

The half finished with a scoreline of 1-1.

OFC came out all guns blazing in the second half and Lynda scored two goals in quick succession in the 54th and 57th minute. With a comfortable 3-1 lead, coach Crispin took Pyari Xaxa off in the 63rd minute as she was struggling with some pain in her ankle.

Lion City Sailors kept trying but OFC’s newly recruited Ibhrahim Maryam was solid at center back. In the 88th minute, Sailors let in another own goal and OFC won the game comfortably with a scoreline of 4-1.

OFC will be playing the local Jordanian team, Etihad Club, in its next round of fixtures in the preliminary stage on 31st August. The winner of the group will qualify to the group stage of the first ever AFC Women Champions League.

