TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation

NEROCA FC (North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association) and TRAU (Tiddim Road Athletic Union) FC, both from Manipur, have told the Delhi High Court that the ethnic conflict in the state affected their performance and mental strength, while pleading for quashing of the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF’s) decision to relegate them from I-League 2023-24.

“Counsel for the petitioners asserts that this relegation is arbitrary and it fails to consider not only the petitioners’ past performances and scores but also the societal background immediately preceding the qualifying matches which determined the petitioners’ placement,” an order of Delhi HC single bench read.

Last month, the AIFF relegated the two clubs which finished at the bottom of the 2023-24 season points table, with NEROCA finishing 12th with 14 points while TRAU got 13 points to end at the bottom.

“The petitioners point out that there have been situations in the past where such an exemption from relegation, as requested by the petitioners, was granted by AIFF to other football clubs, details thereof are mentioned in the present petitions, the order read.

“The petitioners claim parity with these earlier instances of exemption being granted to other football club. They argued that AIFF ought not to have taken a rigid approach by ignoring the relevant circumstances.”

The national federation took the decision to relegate the two clubs to the I-League second division despite Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s earlier request to exempt the two Imphal-based clubs from relegation, citing ethnic conflict in the state that began on May 3, 2023.

The order of Justice Sanjeev Narula delivered on July 24 said “prior to the conclusion of the footballing season from 2022-23, the situation in Manipur became alarming leading to loss of life, vandalism, destruction of properties and communal clashes in the state.”

Because of the prevailing conditions in Manipur, NEROCA and TRAU could not play their home matches in Imphal.

They played five of their home games in Kalyani, West Bengal, while the remaining seven were played in Shillong.

The two clubs had also requested to shift their respective away matches against Aizawl FC to a neutral venue. However, they later refused to travel to Aizawl to play their away matches on April 8 and 12, leading to the AIFF cancelling the two games.

The hearing of the case is scheduled for September 6.