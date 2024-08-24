MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation

The All India Football Federation relegated NEROCA and TRAU from I-League 2023-24, with the two clubs finishing in the bottom two spots in the league.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 21:39 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File photo: Because of the prevailing conditions in Manipur, NEROCA and TRAU could not play their home matches in Imphal.
File photo: Because of the prevailing conditions in Manipur, NEROCA and TRAU could not play their home matches in Imphal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File photo: Because of the prevailing conditions in Manipur, NEROCA and TRAU could not play their home matches in Imphal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NEROCA FC (North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association) and TRAU (Tiddim Road Athletic Union) FC, both from Manipur, have told the Delhi High Court that the ethnic conflict in the state affected their performance and mental strength, while pleading for quashing of the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF’s) decision to relegate them from I-League 2023-24.

“Counsel for the petitioners asserts that this relegation is arbitrary and it fails to consider not only the petitioners’ past performances and scores but also the societal background immediately preceding the qualifying matches which determined the petitioners’ placement,” an order of Delhi HC single bench read.

Last month, the AIFF relegated the two clubs which finished at the bottom of the 2023-24 season points table, with NEROCA finishing 12th with 14 points while TRAU got 13 points to end at the bottom.

ALSO READ: Mohun Bagan SG beats Punjab FC in sudden death to reach Durand Cup 2024 semifinal

“The petitioners point out that there have been situations in the past where such an exemption from relegation, as requested by the petitioners, was granted by AIFF to other football clubs, details thereof are mentioned in the present petitions, the order read.

“The petitioners claim parity with these earlier instances of exemption being granted to other football club. They argued that AIFF ought not to have taken a rigid approach by ignoring the relevant circumstances.”

The national federation took the decision to relegate the two clubs to the I-League second division despite Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s earlier request to exempt the two Imphal-based clubs from relegation, citing ethnic conflict in the state that began on May 3, 2023.

The order of Justice Sanjeev Narula delivered on July 24 said “prior to the conclusion of the footballing season from 2022-23, the situation in Manipur became alarming leading to loss of life, vandalism, destruction of properties and communal clashes in the state.”

ALSO READ: Kipgen strikes late as India enters SAFF U20 Championship semifinal

Because of the prevailing conditions in Manipur, NEROCA and TRAU could not play their home matches in Imphal.

They played five of their home games in Kalyani, West Bengal, while the remaining seven were played in Shillong.

The two clubs had also requested to shift their respective away matches against Aizawl FC to a neutral venue. However, they later refused to travel to Aizawl to play their away matches on April 8 and 12, leading to the AIFF cancelling the two games.

The hearing of the case is scheduled for September 6.

Related Topics

All India Football Federation /

AIFF /

TRAU /

NEROCA FC /

I-League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Chess Championship: Surya Sekhar remains in lead despite draw with Diptayan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Manchester City vs Ipswich Highlights: Haaland’s clinical hattrick hands drubbing to newly-promoted Tractor Boys
    Team Sportstar
  3. TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation
    PTI
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Former Gunners Smith-Rowe, Iwobi score in Fulham’s win over Leicester; Southampton loses consecutive matches
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton; West Ham punishes Palace
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation
    PTI
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Pereyra Diaz goal gives Bengaluru FC win over Kerala Blasters in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kipgen strikes late as India enters SAFF U20 Championship semifinal
    PTI
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan SG beats Punjab FC in sudden death to reach semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters highlights, BFC 1-0 KBFC, Durand Cup 2024: Late Diaz goal sends the Blues to semis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Chess Championship: Surya Sekhar remains in lead despite draw with Diptayan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Manchester City vs Ipswich Highlights: Haaland’s clinical hattrick hands drubbing to newly-promoted Tractor Boys
    Team Sportstar
  3. TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation
    PTI
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Former Gunners Smith-Rowe, Iwobi score in Fulham’s win over Leicester; Southampton loses consecutive matches
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton; West Ham punishes Palace
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment