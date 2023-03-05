I-league: Sreenidi Deccan holds Real Kashmir to remain second in the table

Sreenidi Deccan FC scored two late goals to snatch a point against Real Kashmir and remain unbeaten at home by settling for a two-all draw in the Hero I-League football championship at Deccan Arena here on Sunday.

Dinesh Singh and Rosenberg Gabriel scored in the last five minutes to level the scores after Samuel Kynshi and Ernest Boateng’s goals for Real Kashmir in the hard-fought match.

The first chance of the game fell to Sreenidi as forward Louis Ogana’s snapshot inside the box was saved by Real Kashmir goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh in the opening minutes.

Also Read From a leader in attack to an impact substitute, Sunil Chhetri thriving in new role at Bengaluru FC

Winger Rilwan Hassan then came close with a solo run and left footed shot which flew across the face of goal. But it was Real Kashmir who took the lead as defender Mohammed Awal’s mistake led to Samuel Kynshi receiving the ball inside the box and he made no mistake.

The second half was played at a similar intensity and Real Kashmir doubled their lead through substitute Ernest Boateng who tapped in from close range in the 85th minute after Sreenidi goalkeeper Aryan Lamba had failed to clear the danger.

It looked like the points were safe for the Snow Leopards but defender Dinesh Singh started the Sreenidi fightback. His hopeful effort from 40 yards dipped under the bar and beat Prateek to make it 1-2 in the 86th minute.

Rosenberg then found himself in the right place at the right time to slot it home in the 90th minute and earn a point for Sreenidi Deccan FC.

The Deccan Warriors will end the campaign against Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode on March 12.

The result: Real Kashmir 2 (Samuel Kynshi, Ernest Boateng) drew with Sreenidi Deccan FC 2 (Dinesh Singh, Rosenberg Gabriel).