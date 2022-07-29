India

India ends FIFAe Nations Cup 2022 campaign with a group stage exit

This was the first-ever appearance of the Indian esports team in the tournament, and were represented by Saransh Jain, Charanjot Singh and Siddh Chandarana.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2022 00:42 IST
The eTigers started the first day with a glimmer of hope, registering their first win against debutant Morocco, but failed to win any more matches in its campaign. (Representative Image)

The eTigers started the first day with a glimmer of hope, registering their first win against debutant Morocco, but failed to win any more matches in its campaign.

India crashed out in the group stage of the FIFAe Nations Cup after consecutive losses to Italy, Netherlands and Mexico at the Bella Arena in Copenhagen on Thursday.

The eTigers started the first day with a glimmer of hope, registering their first win against debutant Morocco and drawing against Mexico and Italy. On the second day, despite coming close to a draw against Poland, it could not win any match and finished its campaign in the FIFAe Nations Cup at the bottom of its group with five points from 10 matches.

This was the first-ever appearance of the Indian esports team in the tournament, and were represented by Saransh Jain, Charanjot Singh and Siddh Chandarana, accompanied by their coach Lokmanyu Chaturvedi.

