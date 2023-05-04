India announces preparatory squad for Intercontinental Cup 2023

The Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac announced a 41-member preparatory squad for the Intercontinental Cup 2023, set to be played in Bhubaneswar next month.

The Blue Tigers will be back in action in the FIFA International window after clubs ended their 2022-23 season with the Super Cup, which saw Odisha beat Bengaluru FC to win its first-ever silverware.

Stimac’s side is preparing for the AFC Asian Cup next year and will be playing the Intercontinental Cup in June and then the SAFF Cup, which will be played from June 21 to July 3, 2023.

India, which is placed at 101 in the FIFA Rankings, will face Lebanon (99), Vanuatu (164), and Mongolia (183) in the Intercontinental Cup.

This squad will join the national team camp in Bhubaneswar from May 15 and the final squad for the tournament, in the same city, will be finalised from the same.