India

India announces preparatory squad for Intercontinental Cup 2023

The Blue Tigers will be back in action in the FIFA International window after clubs ended their 2022-23 season with the Super Cup and the AFC playoffs.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 04 May, 2023 18:59 IST
Igor Stimac’s side is preparing for the AFC Asian Cup next year and will be playing the Intercontinental Cup in June and then the SAFF Cup.

Igor Stimac's side is preparing for the AFC Asian Cup next year and will be playing the Intercontinental Cup in June and then the SAFF Cup.

The Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac announced a 41-member preparatory squad for the Intercontinental Cup 2023, set to be played in Bhubaneswar next month.

The Blue Tigers will be back in action in the FIFA International window after clubs ended their 2022-23 season with the Super Cup, which saw Odisha beat Bengaluru FC to win its first-ever silverware.

Stimac’s side is preparing for the AFC Asian Cup next year and will be playing the Intercontinental Cup in June and then the SAFF Cup, which will be played from June 21 to July 3, 2023.

India, which is placed at 101 in the FIFA Rankings, will face Lebanon (99), Vanuatu (164), and Mongolia (183) in the Intercontinental Cup.

This squad will join the national team camp in Bhubaneswar from May 15 and the final squad for the tournament, in the same city, will be finalised from the same.

Full India squad
Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.
Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Glan Martins, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Narender.
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vikram Partap Singh, Nandha Kumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita.

