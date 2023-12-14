MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC appoints Gerard Zaragoza as head coach till 2025

Bengaluru FC has appointed its former assistant head coach Gerard Zaragoza as its head coach till 2025, the Indian Super League club (ISL) announced on Thursday.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 11:14 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Zaragoza was the assistant coach of Bengaluru FC in the season it won its first and only Indian Super League title.
infoIcon

“Bengaluru FC have appointed Spanish tactician Gerard Zaragoza, part of the Blues’ ISL-winning squad, as Head Coach on a deal that runs through till the end of the 2024-25 campaign,” the club said in a statement.

He replaces Simon Grayson, who was sacked after the Blues were thrashed 0-4 by Mumbai City FC on their home turf, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The team has been looking for a replacement since, losing to Chennaiyin FC 0-2 in the only game after that match.

Zaragoza had stints at Greek side Panserraikos and, most recently, Emirati UAE Pro League side Khor Fakkan Club, where he was named Manager of the Week on two occasions. Argentinian Sebastian Vega, who was part of Zaragoza’s backroom staff at Khor Fakkan, Al-Ahli and Panserraikos, has been named Assistant Coach. 

“This is a football club that I hold close to my heart, and the decision to return to this family has been the easiest one to make. I know the circumstances in which I am arriving at the club are extremely difficult, but also very challenging. I am sure that with the right direction, this club can get back to where it belongs,” Zaragoza said.

Zaragoza was the assistant coach of Bengaluru FC in the season it won its first and only Indian Super League title.

“Gerard is a coach with prior experience in Indian football, and understands the DNA of this football club. He was part of a very successful period in this club’s history, and we believe that having him back will bring a positive change in the dressing room. We look forward to working together and bringing this club back to the top,” said Blues’ Technical Consultant, Albert Roca.

Bengaluru FC is ninth in the standings, fourth from bottom, and has no wins in its last seven games. Its first match under Zaragoza will be against Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kateerava Stadium on Saturday.

